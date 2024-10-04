Brighton and Hove Albion host Tottenham Hotspur at the AMEX Stadium on Sunday afternoon in what looks set to be an exciting Premier League clash between two of the most dynamic and entertaining teams in English football. There have been many league encounters between Brighton and Spurs before where the game has produced excellent, free-flowing end-to-end football and everyone will be hoping for the same outcome on Sunday afternoon.

The Seagulls are winless in their last four league matches with their last victory coming over one month ago in just their second game of the season against Manchester United, where they were 2-1 victors. Despite having not secured three points since August 24, Brighton have shown promise under new manager Fabian Hurzeler and will surely only get better as they are still fresh into the German's reign at the club.

After a relatively poor start to their league campaign, securing four points in their opening four games, Spurs are now coming off back-to-back league wins over Brentford and Manchester United, netting three goals in both games. Ange Postecoglou was facing some pressure following the Lilywhites' North London Derby loss to Arsenal but has since restructured a few things in his set-up and is now getting a really good tune out of his team.

Brighton vs Tottenham Odds

Spurs see themselves as slight favourites according to the bookmakers

The North London side come into this Premier League encounter as a slight favourite. A Spurs win is currently the most likely outcome, with the bookies giving the Lilywhites odds of 6/5 to come away with all three points. A Brighton win is priced at 19/10 and a draw is set at 3/1.

One thing to take into consideration coming into this game is the absences in both camps. Spurs and Brighton are currently dealing with some significant injuries to key players which could have an effect on the potential outcome of the match. The home side have suffered injuries to potential automatic starters such as Jan Paul van Hecke and Joao Pedro - they will be assessed before the match to determine their availability - while Spurs could once again be without marksman Heung Min Son and first choice left back Destiny Udogie.

Historically, Spurs have had the better of the Seagulls when they face each other, with them securing all three points on nine out of the last 14 league meetings between the two sides. Brighton won four of the remaining five games, the other being a rare draw.

Brighton vs Tottenham - Odds Result After 90 Minutes Bet Fractional Decimal American Brighton Win 19/10 2.90 +190 Draw 3/1 4.00 +300 Tottenham Win 6/5 2.20 +120

Brighton vs Tottenham Scoreline

A score draw is expected

Despite match odds of a draw being the least likely outcome for Brighton vs Tottenham, the bookies are putting a 1-1 draw as the most fancied scoreline. They have placed a 2-2 draw and a Spurs 2-1 away victory as the next most likely outcomes.

Both Brighton and Tottenham have the potential to be high goalscorers in the Premier League and that is shown by the bookmakers as they have score draws as the two most likely outcomes for the match on Sunday. With Spurs forward Brennan Johnson being on fire, having scored four goals in his last four matches for the Lilywhites, and Danny Welbeck having enjoyed a renaissance this season, there could be good money in betting on both teams to score.

Brighton vs Tottenham - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Draw 1-1 15/2 8.50 +750 Draw 2-2 10/1 11.00 +1000 Tottenham Win 2-1 10/1 11.00 +1000 Brighton Win 2-1 11/1 12.00 +1100 Tottenham Win 2-0 16/1 17.00 +1600

Bth sides have the ability to score goals and this is shown in the bookies' under/over goals markets. There are relatively short odds for the markets over 0.5 goals to over 3.5 goals, so they clearly expect this to be a pretty high-scoring affair between the two sides on Sunday.

Brighton vs Tottenham Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/66 1.02 -6600 Under 0.5 14/1 15.00 +1400 Over 1.5 1/9 1.11 -900 Under 1.5 5/1 6.00 +500 Over 2.5 4/11 1.36 -275 Under 2.5 2/1 3.00 +200 Over 3.5 10/11 1.91 -110 Under 3.5 4/5 1.80 -125 Over 4.5 2/1 3.00 +200 Under 4.5 4/11 1.36 -275 Over 5.5 15/4 4.75 +375 Under 5.5 2/13 1.15 -650

Brighton vs Tottenham Goalscorers

Dominic Solanke favoured to score first but form of Brennan Johnson should be taken into account

Arguably two of Tottenham's most in-form players right now, Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson, are decent odds to get on the scoresheet despite their dazzling form. On the Brighton side of things, Danny Welbeck is the most favoured goalscorer for the Seagulls, closely followed by Joao Pedro.

The beauty of this Premier League encounter between Brighton and Tottenham on Sunday is that the goals really could come from anywhere. Forwards such as Danny Welbeck, Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson will be the obvious choices for goalscorers for this match, however, Spurs have goals in defence as well with the attacking presence of Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro.

The Seagulls have forwards capable of scoring more than once in a game and have added a fresh dynamic going forward with the summer addition of Georginio Rutter.

Brighton Goalscorer Odds vs Tottenham Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Joao Pedro 6/1 7.00 +600 17/10 2.70 +170 Danny Welbeck 6/1 7.00 +600 7/4 2.75 +175 Evan Ferguson 6/1 7.00 +600 15/8 2.87 +188 Georginio Rutter 13/2 7.50 +650 2/1 3.00 +200 Julio Enciso 7/1 8.00 +700 9/4 3.25 +225

Spurs come into this game with both Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson in fine form, while odds for a goal from Heung Min Son are longer due to him potentially missing the game. But if he does make the squad, a Son goal at odds of 11/5 seems very good value.

Tottenham Goalscorer Odds vs Brighton Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Dominic Solanke 5/1 6.00 +500 13/10 2.30 +130 Will Lankshear 6/1 7.00 +600 17/10 2.70 +170 Brennan Johnson 13/2 7.50 +650 19/10 2.90 +190 Heung Min Son 7/1 8.00 +700 11/5 3.20 +220 Mikey Moore 15/2 8.50 +750 5/2 3.50 +250

Brighton vs Tottenham Prediction and Best Bets

The points are shared at the AMEX with Brennan Johnson carrying on his form in front of goal

With both sides being just one point apart in the Premier League and Tottenham having played European football on Thursday, the safest bet for this game could be a score draw. Both sides are capable of scoring goals and this could also be the case on Sunday but Brighton may have the slight edge given their extra time to prepare and rest.

Brennan Johnson will look to make it three goals in his last three Premier League games in this encounter, carrying on his newly found form which has won him the backing of Spurs fans once again after a turbulent start to the season.

Best Bets

Teams to draw (3/1)

Both teams to score (4/11)

Brennan Johnson to score anytime (19/10)

Over 3.5 goals (10/11)

Each team over 6 shots on target (13/2)

Karu Mitoma and Timo Werner each over 1 shot on target (12/1)

Dominic Solanke to have over 1 shot on target (11/4)

James Maddison to assist a goal in each half (55/1)

Both teams to score in both halves (13/2)

All odds courtesy of William Hill.