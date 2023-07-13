Brighton & Hove Albion made an eye-catching agreement with Chelsea target Moises Caicedo when he penned a new contract at the Amex Stadium, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Ecuador international signed a £60,000-per-week deal earlier this year, tying him to Roberto De Zerbi's side until the summer of 2027, but there is uncertainty over his future.

Brighton transfer news - Moises Caicedo

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are willing to spend big on Caicedo after he has been identified as new head coach Mauricio Pochettino's key midfield target.

The report suggests the 21-year-old, who has made 53 appearances for Brighton, has reiterated his desire to seal a switch to Stamford Bridge, having told TC Deportes journalist Maria Jose Flores 'I can't say no' to heading to west London.

But Caicedo signing a new contract has put the Seagulls in a strong negotiating position and, as a result, they are demanding £100million.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Chelsea to finalise a move for the South American after Arsenal cooled their interest as they attempt to get a deal for West Ham United captain Declan Rice sewn up.

But it is understood that the Blues are hopeful of acquiring Caicedo's services for £80million as they are unwilling to meet Brighton's asking price.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Caicedo?

Jacobs understands that Caicedo could leave Brighton before the transfer window slams shut as it was agreed, during contract negotiations, that they would not stand in his way if a move presents itself.

The respected journalist is aware that Chelsea are eager to negotiate a fee for the central midfielder as soon as possible.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "This won't be quite like January because, when Caicedo signed a new deal, it was made absolutely clear by his camp that he would still be allowed a summer move.

"Brighton are not going to price him out of the market. They're just trying to get as much money as they possibly can.

"Chelsea are still hopeful that there's a deal there to be had and quickly. We have to now understand how it progresses and if there are any twists, but Chelsea are very much focused on Caicedo.

"At the moment, he's the one that they want to get in. They want to do that as fast as possible."

What's next for Brighton?

According to 90min, Brighton are in talks to land Ajax centre-half Calvin Bassey after accepting defeat in their bid to sign Levi Colwill on a permanent basis.

The report suggests the Seagulls have identified the former Rangers man, who made 39 appearances last season, as an alternative target and are hopeful of agreeing a £15million deal.

Brighton tested Chelsea's resolve over Colwill by lodging a club-record £40million bid last month, but the capital club are unwilling to sanction his departure.

The defender, who won the Under-21 European Championships with England last weekend, was handed 22 outings as he spent last term on loan at the Amex Stadium.

Colwill's performances on the south coast, as well as on the international scene, have resulted in Liverpool readying an offer.