Brighton & Hove Albion will have to be patient before discovering whether Ajax star Mohammed Kudus will be heading to the Amex Stadium, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Roberto De Zerbi, who is preparing for his first full season at the helm, is looking to bolster his Seagulls squad ahead of Europa League action heading to the south coast in the upcoming campaign.

Brighton transfer news - Mohammed Kudus

According to The Athletic, Brighton have set their sights on landing Kudus as they seek midfield reinforcements before competing in continential football for the first time in the club's history.

The report suggests the Seagulls will have to break their transfer record to sign the Ghana international - just weeks after Joao Pedro arrived for £30million - as Ajax are seeking £40million, but a deal is not close at this stage.

Brighton are facing stiff competition as Chelsea are close to agreeing personal terms with Kudus, while initial dialogue has taken place with his Eredivisie employers.

Arsenal are also in the hunt for the attacking midfielder's signature, but they will only entertain testing Ajax's resolve after they have recouped some funds from player departures.

Kudus put Premier League clubs on red alert when he made it clear that he is seeking a fresh challenge away from the Johan Cruyff Arena, leading to Manchester United and Newcastle United being among the sides to track developments.

But Ajax have no reason to lower their demands for the 22-year-old, who has got his name on the scoresheet 37 times and registered a further 14 assists during the early stages of his senior club career, due to his contract situation.

Kudus' deal, which allows him to pocket just over £10,500-per-week while on the Dutch giants' books, still has two years left to run.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Kudus?

Jacobs understands that Brighton are eager to fend off additional interest from a host of Premier League rivals as they seek an agreement over Kudus.

But the respected journalist believes the Seagulls will have to bide their time before potentially welcoming the former Nordsjaelland man to the south coast as he will not rush into making a decision over his future.

When asked about the pursuit heating up for Kudus, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Brighton are another club that are looking.

"By all accounts, Kudus is happy to wait a little bit and see the volume of interest before making a decision."

What's next for Brighton?

According to talkSPORT, De Zerbi has hinted at attempting to strike a swap deal which would involve Chelsea defender Levi Colwill returning to Brighton.

The report suggests the Seagulls' chief could allow Moises Caicedo to head in the opposite direction, after a £70million Stamford Bridge bid was rejected last week, as he looks to get his man.

Colwill played a key role in Brighton qualifying for the Europa League as he made 22 appearances during a season-long loan.

But Chelsea are desperate to hold onto their academy graduate and have put a new contract on the table after snubbing a £40million offer from De Zerbi.

Brighton are not Colwill's only suitors as Liverpool are also keen and are understood to be ready to head to the negotiating table.

Tottenham Hotspur have shown an interest in the England under-21 international ahead of the fast-approaching campaign getting underway.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Colwill is keeping his cards close to his chest amid doubts over where his future lies.