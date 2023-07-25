Brighton & Hove Albion making a move for Ajax star Mohammed Kudus is 'one to watch', with Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth telling GIVEMESPORT the strength of the Amex Stadium outfit's interest.

Following Alexis Mac Allister's £35million exit for Liverpool, Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi is in the market for a creative presence ahead of Europa League action heading to the south coast.

Brighton transfer news - Mohammed Kudus

According to The Athletic, Kudus is among a host of targets Brighton chief De Zerbi has earmarked ahead of the 2023/24 campaign getting underway.

The report suggests a deal is not close for the Ghana international, who has got his name on the scoresheet 37 times and registered a further 14 assists during the early stages of his senior club career, but Ajax are open to selling him for £40million after a contract extension was rejected earlier this year.

Meeting that figure would result in Brighton shattering their club-record outlay just a matter of months after £30million was forked out for Joao Pedro.

But Kudus has gained extensive interest and respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the attacker will bide his time before making a decision over his future.

It is understood that Chelsea are close to agreeing personal terms, while initial dialogue has taken place with Ajax ahead of a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal are also in the race for Kudus' signature, but they will only entertain testing his current employers' resolve after they have sanctioned some departures.

The 22-year-old put Premier League clubs on red alert when he made it clear that he is seeking a fresh challenge away from Eredivisie giants Ajax, leading to Manchester United and Newcastle United being among the sides to track developments.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Kudus?

Sheth believes Kudus could be on the move before the transfer window slams shut on September 1, with Brighton being a potential destination.

The Sky Sports reporter feels the Seagulls have been keeping tabs on the former Nordsjaelland man, who has been described as 'technical' and 'fun to watch' by Dutch legend Marco van Basten, for a prolonged period.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "I think he is definitely one to watch. There seems to be interest from Chelsea, but there is also strong interest from Brighton.

"That's been there from the start of this transfer window, so he could be one to watch, 100%."

What's next for Brighton?

According to The Guardian, Moises Caicedo could be set to stay on Brighton's books as a potential move to Chelsea has stalled.

The report suggests negotiations are moving slowly and Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino has been informed that he will stand a better chance of signing the Ecuadorian if Levi Colwill, who made 22 appearances during a loan spell with the Seagulls last season, is allowed to head in the opposite direction.

But Chelsea are desperate to hold onto the England under-21 international and have even put a fresh contract on the table after rejecting a £40million bid from Brighton.

Colwill has also moved onto Tottenham Hotspur's radar ahead of the new campaign, while Liverpool are understood to be readying an offer.

Brighton are demanding up to £100million for Caicedo and snubbed a £70million offer which came in from Chelsea last week.