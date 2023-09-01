Brighton & Hove Albion are paying a substantial amount of Barcelona star Ansu Fati's wages during his loan spell at the Amex Stadium, and Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT the figure.

Roberto De Zerbi's Seagulls - who have discovered that they will face Ajax, Marseille and AEK Athens in the Europa League group stage after the draw was made on Friday afternoon - have been busy ahead of the 11pm deadline.

Brighton transfer news - Ansu Fati

According to The Athletic, Brighton have agreed to cover almost the entirety of Fati's wages after they have secured his services for the remainder of the campaign.

The report suggests the Spain international, who has been restricted to 47 minutes of action during the early stages of the new campaign, travelled to Sussex for a medical on Thursday, before his arrival from Barcelona was rubber-stamped on Deadline Day.

De Zerbi reacted to Fati's arrival by claiming he will help Brighton to 'reach a new target', while his time on the south coast is intended to allow him to 'get back at the level he deserves to be'.

The Seagulls beat Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur to the winger's signature as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the north Londoners had held discussions with Barcelona over a temporary switch.

Spurs' arch-rivals Arsenal were also among Fati's suitors during the final days of the transfer window, but Brighton won the race.

Brighton & Hove Albion record sales Moises Caicedo £115m Marc Cucurella £62m Ben White £50m Alexis Mac Allister £35m Leandro Trossard £27m Yves Bissouma £25m Robert Sanchez £25m Neal Maupay £15m Dan Burn £13m Anthony Knockaert £10m

What has Michael Bridge said about Fati?

Bridge is keen to see how Fati will perform in the Premier League after embarking on a fresh challenge away from boyhood club Barcelona.

The Sky Sports reporter is aware that Brighton will fork out in the region of £160,000-per-week to help cover the 20-year-old's salary until the end of the June.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "Brighton have completed the exciting loan signing of Ansu Fati on loan from Barcelona.

"We understand those wages will be paid until the end of June, which means he is going to be paid around £160,000-a-week at Brighton."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What next for Brighton?

Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate could head through the exit door ahead of the fast-approaching deadline as, according to BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone, he has attracted widespread interest.

The respected reporter suggests the Colombia international - who has only been named in one matchday squad since the new season got underway - is on the market and has caught the eye of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, Sevilla and Fiorentina.

Although Alzate has made 51 appearances in a Brighton shirt, he has failed to make himself one of the first names on the team-sheet.

The 24-year-old has also entered the final 12 months of his £15,000-per-week contract, meaning De Zerbi is running out of time to cash in.