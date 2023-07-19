Brighton; home to the famous pier, the grand Royal Pavillion, and as of September, European football. It's the first time in the club's history that they will be hosting teams from other parts of the continent in competitive fixtures, with club sides from potentially obscure pockets of Europe descending on England's renowned, pebbly coast.

Manager, Roberto De Zerbi is set to lead the Seagulls' maiden continental crusade, as Brighton look to make a name for themselves away from these shores.

Having already lost Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool earlier in the window, De Zerbi, Head of Recruitment, Sam Jewell, as well as proactive owner, Tony Bloom, will be hoping they can not only hold onto the current crop of players at their disposal, but also add to the talented roster that was largely responsible for achieving the side's highest finish in its history.

Like any brilliantly run club, with a wealth of exciting young talent, a discerning recruitment system, and an exceptional brand of football, clubs are unsurprisingly, sniffing around the Amex and taking a look at not only potential targets but how the Seasiders do things. Let's take a look at the players that could be heading for the exit at the club this summer...

6 Robert Sanchez

The big Spaniard was making inroads at the Amex Stadium and capturing the attention of all the right people just 18 months ago heralded as "amazing" by then-boss Graham Potter, as well as luring the eye of Spain manager, Luis Enrique, receiving his first international call-up in September 2021.

However, after a number of unconvincing performances, exposing several of his shortcomings, new manager Roberto De Zerbi unceremoniously dropped him from the Brighton starting XI, replacing him with a truly buoyant Jason Steele who delivered an inspired half-a-season between the sticks.

While Sanchez's susceptibility to mistakes cost him his number-one spot, all's well that ends well, and if reports are to be correct, Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea are in the running to take the out-of-favour shot-stopper off De Zerbi's hands.

5 Moises Caicedo

In one of the lengthiest, most elongated transfer sagas of the summer, Moises Caicedo remains a Brighton and Hove Albion player.

The Ecuadorian central defensive midfielder has been at the heart of Brighton's success. Having only been at the club for 18 months, the tough-tackling, tenacious individual could well bank Tony Bloom and Brighton an absolute fortune this summer, with monumental figures, of over £100 million being bandied around for the player's potential purchase.

Following a truly stellar, breakthrough 2022-23 campaign, the dynamic 21-year-old has been repeatedly linked with moves to Chelsea, Arsenal, and most recently Liverpool, and although Declan Rice's recent move to the Emirates certainly narrows down the midfielder's options, he's got a prospectively life-changing decision ahead of him.

With a whole host of top clubs after Caicedo's prodigious ability, it seems more a matter of when than if he leaves the Amex this summer, bringing Brighton yet more money.

4 Aaron Connolly

The start of Aaron Connolly’s Brighton career was akin to Federico Macheda’s at Manchester United, having got off to an absolute flyer by recording a memorable brace against Spurs on his debut.

Unfortunately, like Macheda, the hope and expectation seemed to get the better of him, and his time at Brighton has fizzled out into a series of underwhelming loan moves at Venezia, Hull, and Middlesbrough.

The Irishman has just a year left on his current deal at Brighton, and as he has shown no signs of improvement out on loan, scoring a combined total of a meager four goals, the Seagulls may well decide to cut ties with him this summer by selling him on the cheap rather than lose him for free next year once his deal runs out.

3 Carl Rushworth

Having a rush ‘keeper is only advised in games of five-a-side, so no wonder the uptake has been relatively slow on Brighton goalkeeper, Carl Rushworth. Shocking jokes aside, the Seagulls academy graduate is a baby as far as ‘keepers go at just 22 years old.

Having already chalked up three loan spells, the 6’2 net-minder has started to assemble an impressive portfolio for himself, recording 20 clean sheets in 46 games for Lincoln City last term, a truly majestic account for a shot-stopper of limited experience, especially taking into consideration the well-documented, perilous physicality of League One.

After a stellar season between the sticks at Lincoln, as well as being James Trafford's understudy for the European Championship-winning England under-21 squad, Brighton may look higher up the pyramid to the Championship for another year of experience accumulation before gradually integrating him into first-team proceedings.

2 Marc Leonard

Scotsman, Marc Leonard was ever-present in Northampton Town’s promotion-clinching 2022-23 campaign, starring in 45 of the club’s 46 league games while on loan from Brighton.

The 21-year-old Glaswegian is yet to play a senior game for his parent club, having spent his time in Brighton’s academy setup and their Under-21s squad.

Taken from Hearts of Midlothian in 2028, Leonard has been down on the South Coast focusing developmentally ever since.

With a year left on his outstanding deal, the central midfielder has been procuring interest from the likes of Gareth Ainsworth and QPR, and according to Sunday Mirror journalist, Darren Witcop, “is under consideration” at Loftus Road. Whether it be in the form of a loan or on a permanent transfer, Leonard could well be off again this summer.

1 Michał Karbownik

Plucked from Polish giants, Legia Warsaw, left-back Michal Karbownik joined Brighton under Graham Potter's tenure in October 2020.

Having appeared in just two senior games in the EFL and FA Cup, the 22-year-old fullback has been out on a string of loans over the last two seasons, gathering invaluable first-team experience, while also being called up to the Polish national team.

With a year left on his deal with the Seagulls, this summer is arguably, make or break for the young Pole, who has been linked with a move to the recently relegated Bundesliga outfit Schalke, and having already plied his trade in Germany with Fortuna Düsseldorf, it could be a natural move for the player.