Brighton face Crystal Palace in the Premier League and we can reveal all the latest team news, as well as explain why this game isn't available to watch on TV in the UK.

This is a big game for both teams, but for very different reasons. Brighton could go level on points with Liverpool in sixth should they win, and continue their good form. Meanwhile, Palace are desperate for a win as they look for their first victory of 2023.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw earlier this season, with James Tomkins scoring the goal for the Eagles, whilst Solly March scored for the Seagulls.

This game was due to be played back in September 2022 but was postponed due to train strikes, so no doubt fans are nervously waiting for kick-off.

When do Crystal Palace play Brighton?

The two sides will meet on Wednesday 15th March 2023. The game will kick off at 7:30 PM GMT. Brighton are the home side for this fixture, so the game will be played at the Amex.

Why are Crystal Palace and Brighton rivals?

James Tomkins scores for Crystal Palace vs brighton

The two sides have a historic rivalry that stems from events in the late 1970s, which included the two sides facing each other five times in one season (1976/77), and a feud between Terry Venables, who was Palace manager at the time, and the Brighton manager at the time, Alan Mullery.

This caused tensions to rise, and the fan bases started to hate their opponents. Since then, the two clubs have been rivals.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace Team News

The two sides would have been hoping that they have fully fit squads for this match, but sadly, this is not the case.

Brighton are without Jakub Moder and Adam Lallana due to long-term injuries, whilst Tariq Lamptey faces a late fitness test. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace could be without James McArthur and Will Hughes due to illness, with the two missing the last game, whilst Nathan Ferguson is still training to be fully fit. Meanwhile, Sam Johnstone is also sidelined, but there is positive news as Cheick Doucoure is back from suspension.

Predicted Lineups

Both managers have had to deal with injuries; however, they have also been making some changes to their starting XI's which may have caught their fan bases by surprise. Roberto De Zerbi has dropped goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, whilst Patrick Vieira has dropped Eberechi Eze. Here is our predicted lineups for the big match.

Brighton Starting XI: Steele; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson

Crystal Palace Starting XI: Guaita; Clyne, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell; Doucoure, Lokonga, Olise, Ayew, Schlupp; Zaha

Why can you not watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton in the UK?

Crystal Palace and Brighton players shake hands before the game

Sadly, this game is not available for those to watch in the UK. The reason for this is due to the fact that when it was a Saturday 3 PM kick-off when it was first meant to be played. There is a law in the UK created by the government which saw it become illegal for any TV company to televise 3 PM kick-offs.

This is to try and get more people to go and watch English football teams further down the pyramid, and help them be financially stable through matchday revenue. Despite this match being rearranged, it was not meant to be televised on the original weekend it was due to be played, and therefore it has to stay that way.

How to live stream Crystal Palace vs Brighton in the USA

This match will be available to live stream for football fans in the USA who want to watch. This game will be streamed live on the USA Network. The great news is that this network is available across multiple live-streaming services. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu and Live TV. It should be noted that for all of these, you will need to have an account and a subscription.