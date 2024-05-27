Highlights Brighton will vote in support of keeping VAR in the Premier League.

All 20 Premier League clubs will vote on scrapping VAR at the top flight's AGM meeting in June.

Brighton would have been five points better off had VAR not been used in the Premier League this season.

Premier League clubs will vote on whether to scrap video assistant referees (VAR) from next season at their annual general meeting next month, with Brighton and Hove Albion among those expected to remain in favour of it's use from next season onwards.

Wolves have formally submitted a resolution to the Premier League which will trigger a vote when the 20 member clubs meet in Harrogate on 6 June.

The club said VAR was introduced "in good faith" but has led to "numerous unintended negative consequences that are damaging the relationship between fans and football".

VAR was introduced in 2019 to help support on-field officials with key match decisions, but there have been numerous controversial incidents involving the technology this season. After releasing a six-page document, Wolves poignantly noted:

"The price we are paying for a small increase in accuracy is at odds with the spirit of our game."

Any rule changes need a two-thirds majority - 14 of of the 20 clubs - to vote in favour. But journalist Ben Jacobs exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Brighton will be one of those to go against Wolves' plan for change.

How VAR has affected Brighton this season

A slight point increase would have seen bragging rights change hands over rivals

A table without VAR for the 2023/24 season shows that Brighton would have profited massively without technology. According to an independent panel, Brighton finished the season with five fewer points because of VAR - in turn, preventing them from finishing in the top 10 and above rivals Crystal Palace.

One of the occasions that restricted the Seagulls from performing as well as they did last season was when referee Andrew Madley played out a VAR rarity by sticking with his initial decision after waving away a Brighton penalty in their drab 0-0 draw away to Brentford. After being encouraged to go over to the monitor, he refused to change his decision - something that happened only twice in the 2023/24 campaign - following a tussle between Lewis Dunk and Yoanne Wissa.

Brighton have suffered bad luck when it comes to VAR, especially over the last 24 months. While they were the worst-hit side in the most recent campaign, the 2022/23 term also saw the club receive apologies from PGMOL three times. It is, therefore, a surprise that they remain in support of VAR's future.

Roberto De Zerbi on VAR

The Brighton manager is one of the biggest opponents of VAR

After Brighton were held to a 1-1 home draw with the Premier League's bottom-placed club, Sheffield United, Roberto De Zerbi didn't hold back in his disliking for not only VAR but English referees as a whole.

The Italian manager remarkably claimed to Sky Sports that he did not like "80 per cent" of England's officials after himself and Mahmoud Dahoud were sent off and also criticised the Premier League's use of VAR: