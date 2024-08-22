Highlights Brighton and Manchester United both got off to strong starts with opening day victories, beating Evertona and Fulham respectively.

Brighton's Yankuba Minteh picked up a knock in the Seagull's win, but off-the-bench goalscorer Simon Adingra may step up to start.

Manchester United face a possible defensive shuffle with De Ligt likely starting in place of Harry Maguire, who sustained a knock against Fulham.

The 2024/25 Premier League season is up and running and Manchester United are looking for a second win in a row as they head to Brighton and Hove Albion in a mouthwatering contest at the AMEX Stadium.

The Seagull's were at their brilliant best at Goodison Park, with a masterclass from former United man Danny Welbeck being the catalyst in Merseyside, with the veteran grabbing a goal and an assist in Brighton's 3-0 victory, helped along with an opening-day strike by Kaoru Mitoma, which sees the south coast outfit on top of the league after one round of matches.

Manchester United's match, which was the very first of the new season, was not quite as smooth sailing, but full of encouraging signs, as a chance-ridden match eventually saw debutant Joshua Zirkzee divert an Alejandro Garnacho cross beyond Bernd Leno to grab the Red Devils an opening victory. The two sides will square off with one another as the Premier League braces for its second installment of 24/25 fixtures.

Brighton team news

Hurzeler forced into change

A strong start to life under Fabian Hurzeler against Everton came with its issues, as exciting winger Yankuba Minteh was forced off with a knock after 45 minutes, after grabbing an assist on debut to tee up Mitoma.

He will join Bart Verburggen, Julio Enciso and Solly March in the treatment room, which will hopefully, in Brighton's case, be left more vacant with the hope that Evan Ferguson, Pervis Estupinan and Tariq Lamptey fighting fit to content in the squad to face United.

Other than that, Brighton are expected to have no other injury concerns going into the contest, though may face a re-shuffling of the pack in an attacking sense, given the knock sustained by Minteh and the fresh arrival of attacker Georginio Rutter from Leeds United.

There may also be a place in the squad for new arrival Brajan Gruda, with the hot Mainz prospect having joined the club a few days before their opener against Everton, and now may be ready for a spot in the host's squad.

Brighton predicted XI

Adringa to come in

With Minteh having a successful, though injury-hit debut with the Seagulls, it is expected that Simon Adingra will step up into his place, with the winger doing so from the bench against Everton, and thus finding the back of the net amidst the rout.

Elsewhere, however, we expect things to be largely the same as before, with any potential return for Ferguson and co likely to be un-risked going into the game, particularly given the strong performances by all in their place in Merseyside.

Jason Steele will remain in between the posts as deputy to Verbruggen, whilst Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Jan-Paul Van Hecke and Jack Hinshelwood will likely make up his wall in front.

James Milner and Matts Wieffer will seek to build on strong opening-day performances in the deeper midfield, led again by Joao Pedro in the 10 spot ahead, beating away (for now) the prospects of Rutter. Adingra will likely be joined in the attack by fellow Goodison goalscorers Mitoma and Welbeck - with the latter needing seven more goals to become the club's all-time top Premier League scorer.

Manchester United Team News

Hojlund remains out

Joshua Zirkzee's strong debut from the bench against Fulham will likely be a catalyst to his inclusion from the off against Brighton, with his clever finish being the difference maker on opening night whilst Manchester United anchored all three points on home turf.

With Rasmus Hojlund still sidelined and a false-nine experiment with captain Bruno Fernandes bearing little fruit, but a decent share of promise, the likelihood is there for the Holland international to make his first starting appearance for the club.

Elsewhere, primarily the defence, Luke Shaw remains on the sidelines with Diogo Dalot likely to remain in-place on the defence's left, whilst Noussai Mazraoui will likely keep his spot following an impressive debut against The Cottagers.

One primary change may be needed, as Harry Maguire, who was reported to not yet be at full fitness, hobbled off in the latter stages of United's opening day success, which may pave the way for a debut start for Matthijs de Ligt, who replaced him during the 1-0 victory.

Manchester United Predicted XI

Zirkzee and De Ligt to make full debuts

With Maguire knocked, it seems logical to hand De Ligt a first Manchester United start on their trip to the south coast. Against Fulham, Mason Mount occupied the number 10 position with Fernandes deployed in a false-nine role, but the inclusion of Zirkzee saw the Red Devils squeak out a win on the opening night, so we foresee his inclusion being one from the off, with Fernandes taking the 10 role at the expense of Mount.

Elsewhere, we expect business as usual. Though Garnacho grabbed himself the all-important assist against Fulham, the Argentine did not look quite himself just yet - particularly following a dramatic open-goal miss at the end of the match - which may pave the way for Amad Diallo to keep his spot on the right alongside Zirkzee and Fernandes in attack, completed by Marcus Rashford on the left-hand side.

A positive display for Casemiro will likely see him keep his starting position alongside the perennial wonder-kid Kobbie Mainoo, whilst De Ligt and Mazraoui will be likely joined the defence by Lisandro Martinez and the aforementioned Dalot, with Andre Onana holding his spot between the posts following a strong display.