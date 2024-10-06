Tottenham Hotspur will look to continue their fine form when they travel to the south coast to take on Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Lilywhites have won their last five games in all competitions, including a hard-fought win over Ferencvaros in the Europa League in midweek, while Brighton are winless in their last four games in the Premier League following a 4-2 defeat to Chelsea last time out.

Ange Postecoglou has found a terrific balance in his squad in recent weeks and overcome serious pressure on his job to fire off big wins, most notably a dominant 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend. On the other hand Brighton are winless since they claimed their own win over the Red Devils, getting thrashed by Chelsea and Cole Palmer in their last outing.

With both teams keen to play exciting, attacking football it should be a great game and here is how GIVEMESPORT expect each side to line up for the clash.

Brighton Team News

Joao Pedro out injured

Fabian Hurzeler has got some big injury problems to deal with within his squad ahead of this game, with as many as four players unavailable. Joao Pedro has been ruled out with an ankle problem while Jan Paul Van Hecke and Matt O'Riley remain long-term absentees. Winger Simon Adingra is a major doubt too, with the manager admitting they must be careful with him.

They are able to welcome back Joel Veltman and James Milner to the squad though, while Solly March and Brajan Gruda have trained this week and could be included on the bench.

Brighton Suspensions and Injuries Player Injury Potential return date Joao Pedro Ankle October 2024 Matt O'Riley Ankle November 2024 Jan Paul van Hecke Other November 2024 Simon Adingra Other October 2024

Speaking in his pre-game press conference, Hurzeler issued an update on the status of his squad heading into the clash on Sunday.

"The positive things are Brajan Gruda and Solly March trained really well this week, so they might be an option as is James Milner. Joel Veltman is back in the squad. "The long-term injuries are Matt O’Riley, Joao Pedro, JP van Hecke. They are still missing and we have to be careful with Simon Adingra. "In terms of van Hecke I don’t think his injury is that bad but you go from week to week. Matt O’Riley is very positive and he’s making small steps forward and I think that's very important when you have a bad injury. He’s sticking to the plan after his surgery. He's doing his rehab and we're looking forward to seeing him back on the pitch. " So overall, I think positive and negative news but in general more positive with the players coming back."

Brighton Predicted XI

Danny Welbeck starts again

Brighton Predicted XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Kadioglu; Baleba, Hinshelwood; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck

Brighton Predicted Substitutes: Steele (GK), Igor (DEF), Lamptey (DEF), Estupinan (DEF), Wieffer (MID), Milner (MID), Enciso (MID), Ayari (MID), Ferguson (FWD).

Hurzeler has some decisions to make with this team after a run of questionable form and performances. Yankuba Minteh should come back into the starting lineup instead of Wieffer in order to add more attacking emphasis, while Danny Welbeck should keep his place as the number nine despite Evan Ferguson's return to fitness after a lengthy spell out injured.

Tottenham Team News

Heung-Min Son unlikely to play

Son missed the weekend win over Man United and then the midweek win over Ferencvaros, and Ange Postecoglou has revealed he is unlikely to be available for this game either as he continues to recover from a hamstring problem.

Defender Destiny Udogie also missed the midweek win but is expected to be fine to play, while Wilson Odobert and Richarlison remain long-term absentees for the north London club in attack.

Tottenham Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return dates Wilson Odobert Hamstring November 2024 Richarlison Hamstring Unknown Destiny Udogie Hamstring October 2024 Heung-Min Son Hamstring October 2024

Speaking in his pre-game press conference, Postecoglou shared an update on the fitness of his squad.

"Out of the guys who sort of stayed back, Destiny [Udogie] we think will be okay. We have training today and tomorrow so he has to get through that. "Sonny unlikely. He’s pushing hard, but I just don’t think the turnaround will be quick enough for him to be available at this stage. And then that’s it, the others are kind of long-term."

Tottenham Predicted XI

Mikey Moore stays on the bench

Tottenham Predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur; Johnson, Maddison, Kulusevski, Werner; Solanke

Tottenham Predicted Substitutes: Forster (GK), Gray (DEF), Dragusin (DEF), Spence (DEF), Davies (DEF), Sarr (MID), Bergvall (MID), Bissouma (MID), Moore (FWD).

The biggest decision for the manager to make is in midfield, where he has an abundance of options but has found great success with Bentancur playing as a sole defensive option. WIth Son ruled out the attack is unlikely to be changed from the most recent outing at Old Trafford, meaning impressive youngster Mikey Moore is likely to stay on the bench despite an excellent performance in midweek.