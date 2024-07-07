Highlights Brighton have reportedly won the race to sign former Arsenal academy player Amario Cozier-Duberry

Arsenal confirmed the youngster’s departure from the Emirates a week ago

The Seagulls fought off competition from several Premier League clubs

Brighton are closing in on a deal for former Arsenal academy prospect Amario Cozier-Duberry, according to recent reports.

The Seagulls appointed their new manager Fabian Hurzeler from German second tier side St Pauli. The 31-year-old guided his side to a league title and promotion to the Bundesliga by just a single point last season.

He replaces former manager Roberto De Zerbi, who joined Ligue 1 side Marseille this summer. Now, Hurzeler’s priority is building on the squad left behind and that includes recruiting young and promising talent.

Brighton win Cozier-Duberry race

He was wanted by several clubs

Brighton have won the race to sign Cozier-Duberry as a free agent following his release from Arsenal, reports claim. Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the youngster has decided to join the South Coast club, with Brighton beating several Premier League and European clubs to his signature.

Romano stated the 19-year-old chose Brighton due to the clear pathway for young players and he is expected to be integrated into their first team set up next season. Cozier-Duberry didn’t make a single appearance for Arsenal’s senior side, but was a regular for their under-18 and under-21 sides.

At international level, Cozier-Duberry has represented England at various youth levels since under-16s. He was part of Arsenal’s preseason plans ahead of the 2022/23 season and featured in a friendly against Juventus at the Emirates.

Jack Wilshere, who works with the Arsenal academy, was full of praise for Cozier-Duberry during his time at the club, describing him as 'unplayable'...

"Amario is very exciting and Mikel likes him. He reminds me of Bukayo Saka, plays in the same position as him, needs to get better with his decision-making like Bukayo did, but he's definitely exciting. In some moments he's unplayable."

Brighton midfielder ‘agrees’ Bundesliga move

The German star is about to enter the final year of his deal

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross has agreed a move to Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, according to reports this week. Sky in Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claims there is an agreement between the player and the club as they are set to beat league rivals Eintracht Frankfurt to his signature.

The report claims negotiations between Brighton and Dortmund are ongoing with a fee in the region of €8-10million likely to be agreed. Dortmund are understood to be eager to get a deal wrapped up for the 33-year-old midfielder.

Pascal Gross 2023/24 stats for Brighton in all competitions Stat: Appearances 47 Goals 5 Assists 13 Minutes played 4,104

Gross is about to enter the final year of his contract at the Amex having signed a two-year extension last summer. Brighton appear ready to cash in and they have reportedly been informed of the player’s desire to join Dortmund.

The midfielder has previously represented the likes of Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga and he joined Brighton from FC Ingolstadt in 2017. Over the course of several years, Gross has made over 260 appearances for the Seagulls and scored 32 goals in that time, registering 52 assists.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.