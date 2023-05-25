Levi Colwill has been slammed by Chelsea fans for sharing a 'disrespectful' tweet following the Blues' heavy defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League.

Colwill is a highly-rated young central defender who came through the Chelsea youth system.

The Englishman is still owned by the Blues but has been loaned out the past two seasons.

This campaign, Colwill has enjoyed an impressive spell at Brighton – helping the Seagulls secure European football for next season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have endured a lacklustre season and this latest defeat to United only compounded their misery.

And if that wasn't enough, Colwill's latest tweet has now made Chelsea fans even more furious.

Colwill's tweet after Chelsea thrashed by United

As the Chelsea game neared its conclusion, award-winning Brighton & Hove Albion creator, podcaster, and writer, Ryan Adsett, tweeted Colwill asking how his evening was going.

In response, Colwill responded with a picture of himself and Billy Gilmour – another Brighton star, who formerly played for Chelsea.

The image showed the two smiling, while the caption read: "Brilliant," followed by a lot of exclamation marks.

While the tweet could merely have been an innocent response from Colwill, some Chelsea fans have reacted badly to it – inferring that the young defender was attempting to mock the Blues.

Fans react to Colwill's tweet

"That tweet from Levi Colwill is legitimately more disappointing than the result tonight," stressed one Chelsea fan.

Another stated: "I think that’s a poor tweet from Levi Colwill. Disrespectful and unprofessional to the club that has nurtured him from a young age and helped him become the player that he is."

A third added: "Usually don't care about this kinda stuff but that Colwill tweet has proper p**sed me off. This is stuff that used to happen to Arsenal during their banter era – we are in the gutters as a club."

Will Colwill leave Chelsea?

Colwill's latest tweet certainly suggests he could be on his way out of Chelsea.

Given the Blues are not in Europe next season and already have a bloated squad, a return to Stamford Bridge does not appear too enticing at present.

Speaking on his future to the Athletic, Colwill said: “I don’t know what is going to happen [at Chelsea]. I’m still here until the end of the season. I just focus on that, we’ll see what happens.

"Brighton have done a lot for me. They put their trust in me when others didn’t."