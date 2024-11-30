British MMA has a new star as Dakota Ditcheva won the PFL Championship in the women's flyweight division Friday, the 29th of November at a PFL MMA show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with one of the nastiest finishes of her fledgling career, and became a millionaire in the process.

It wasn't just the nature of Ditcheva's win, but also who she performed so well against, as Talia Santos, whom she slayed in the second round, has great pedigree in the sport as a former UFC title challenger. Santos has fought Molly McCann, Roxanne Modafferi, Valentina Shevchenko, Erin Blanchfield, and Liz Carmouche. She is, by far, the best fighter Ditcheva has ever fought. But on Friday, you'd never have known that, as she overwhelmed Santos with body shots.

Ditcheva's rise in the sport has been a thing to behold, as the Muay Thai fighter advanced her pro MMA record to 14 wins, and remains unbeaten, after scoring the most significant victory of her career so far.

Dakota Ditcheva's professional MMA record (as of 30/11/24) 14 fights 14 wins 0 losses By knockout 12 0 By submission 1 0 By decision 1 0

Watch Dakota Ditcheva Destroy Talia Santos

British MMA has a new star as Ditcheva joins Tom Aspinall, and Leon Edwards, at the elite level

PFL MMA held its annual championship event Friday in partnership with the Ministry of Sport in Saudi Arabia, for its ESPN+ and DAZN event worldwide. Though 10 new champions were crowned, it was Ditcheva who stole the show.

Ditcheva pummeled Santos with body shots in the second round of a wild sequence in which the Brit entered beast mode, pounding away at Santos' ribs after a right elbow at the face. She then got on the mic, and said: "She’s a tough girl but I knew what I was capable of."

"She’s been saying, ‘She’s just a Barbie, she should be a model.' Well, a model just beat your ass in Round 2, so shut up.”

Watch Ditcheva in action right here:

Ditcheva's victory earned her a $1 million check. The Bellator MMA champion Cris Cyborg, a former champ at UFC, Strikeforce, and Invicta, was one of the first to praise Ditcheva, and send her congratulations on X, formerly Twitter. "Spacing, timing, distance," said Cyborg, singling out what made the fighter so "dangerous."

"[Ditcheva] is dangerous and only getting better with each performance. Congratulations on the PFL win and the 1 million dollars."

Other fighters to win the million dollar championship in their respective weight classes, included Timur Khizriev, Dovletzhan Yagshimuradov, Shamil Musaev, Gadzhi Rabadanov, and Denis Goltsov.