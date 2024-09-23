Anthony Joshua should now retire forever.

That's according to British boxing legend Prince Naseem Hamed, who told iFL TV after seeing Joshua succumb to Daniel Dubois' prowess Saturday that "he's had his day in the sun" and it's time to call the curtain down on what he described as an "amazing" career.

A gold medal winner of the 2012 Olympic Games in London, Joshua went on to become one of the most beloved fixtures in British sport, took part in numerous boxing thrillers, and has made millions many times over. But with four losses in his last 10 fights and the last the most brutal of all, it is time, Hamed says, "he should bow out gracefully."

Prince Naseem Hamed Implied Anthony Joshua is Now Too Chinny to Compete

British boxing legend said "we don't want to" have that conversation about Joshua right now

Joshua is too vulnerable in one specific area to continue competing at the highest echelon in boxing, and Hamed said few want to have that conversation.

"He should bow out gracefully and that's it, done. Because when he gets hit on the chin — we don't want to talk about that right now."

Compubox stats sent to GIVEMESPORT show that Dubois dominated Joshua when it came to power punches, landing more than twice as many significant shots with 79 in five rounds, compared to 32 from AJ. Dubois had Joshua down in all but one of the rounds that the fight lasted, and finished him for good in 59 seconds into the fifth. Hamed implied that Joshua, at 34, is now struggling to cope with the power coming his way, and it will only get worse should he continue.

As such, Hamed said he'd "prefer him not to" come back for another fight, like a possible moneyspinner with long-time rival Tyson Fury.

"He's had his day in the sun, he's done great, he won amazing world titles, defended them, earned his dough. [But] listen … that's it, done."

Anthony Joshua Would Retire as a British Sporting Legend

He sold almost half a million tickets in massive stadia

When Joshua does retire, one thing is certain: he'll do so as British sporting royalty, with abundant accolades as both an amateur as a pro. He won a silver medal as a super heavyweight representing Britain at the World Championships in 2011, and then one-upped that success with a gold at his hometown Olympics with the Games held in London the following year. Joshua has beaten Dillian Whyte, Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, Alexander Povetkin, and Francis Ngannou.

Perhaps as important as the heavyweight world championships — which he won twice — was his conduct outside the ropes, becoming an ambassador for the sport, and his country, as he transcended the fight game to become as popular and reliable a ticket-seller in football stadia across Britain as the English national team.