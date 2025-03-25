With Financial Fair Play now meaning football clubs have to be as cautious with their money as possible, generating revenue is vital to the day to day runnings of each team in the football pyramid, regardless of how high up or low down they are. There are a number of ways to make money, such as selling players and merchandise sales, but one of the simplest methods is matchday yields. Just having fans turning up and paying to watch a team play football can have a massive impact on their financial situation.

Some clubs have benefitted greatly from loyal fanbases who have accumatively spent millions watching their favourite team win, lose or draw. A recent European Club Finance and Investment Landscape report by UEFA has offered an insight into which British football clubs have made the most money in terms of gate revenue on matchdays.

Looking at all the complex data, GIVEMESPORT has written it up in a nice palatable article for you to all enjoy – with a table showing the top 15, and a section going into more detail about the final 10. The report came to its findings by looking at matchday gate revenue made by:

Season tickets

Ticket-related membership fees

Single match purchases

Matchday hospitality and concessions

10 Newcastle United

Average gate yield per home match: €1.9m (£1.58m)

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

No matter the club's situation, Newcastle United have always been blessed with a passionate fanbase that has turned out in droves each and every week to watch the Magpies play. St. James' Park is regularly filled to the rafters and the supporters have been rewarded with a fantastic team over the last few seasons.

From Champions League football to their first trophy in 70 years, it's currently one of the strongest periods in Newcastle history and they have plenty of fans watching on from the stands. Their new owners have made them very rich, but they're also making over £1.5m in matchday revenue every home game.

9 Rangers

Average gate yield per home match: €2m (£1.61m)