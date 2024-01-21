Highlights
- Jordan Henderson struggled to adapt to life in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq, managing only 4 assists in 19 games. He has since returned to European football with Ajax.
- Aaron Ramsey's move to Juventus didn't go according to plan, as he only scored 6 goals and provided 6 assists in 70 appearances. Lack of game time led him to leave for Rangers.
- Micah Richards failed to impress at Fiorentina on loan, primarily serving as a substitute due to a change in formation. He was subsequently released by parent club Manchester City and joined Aston Villa.
British players plying their trade overseas doesn’t often work out - and they often make hard work of it. Of course, you have the likes of Laurie Cunningham, David Beckham, Kevin Keegan and Gareth Bale, who have made the switch look effortless. Even the new guard, led by Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich marksman Harry Kane, are enjoying stints outside of the United Kingdom – but that has not always been the case. An array of British footballers have made the jump abroad and have flattered to deceive.
England's top flight, especially, has become a driving force in European football in recent times; and it is, therefore, a surprise when previous servants are unable to replicate their standards in other countries outside of Britain. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we’ve taken a nosedive into the archives to find 15 players – all of British descent - who have failed to show their talent following their departure from the British Isles. Without further ado, let’s get stuck in.
Jordan Henderson
Liverpool to Al-Ettifaq
Jordan Henderson was hit with heavy criticism upon his move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq – a club that saw him link back up with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard. As captain of the Reds, Henderson won countless trophies for the Premier League outfit before opting for the ever-growing riches of the Middle East.
After failing to adjust to life in Saudi Arabia, showcased by his measly four assists in 19 games, Henderson has returned to European football with Ajax. After just six months since his berated switch, the 33-year-old midfielder will be hoping to secure himself a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England plans for Euro 2024. Up to this point, though, his preparation couldn't have been worse.
|
Jordan Henderson - Liverpool + Al-Ettifaq Stats
|
Club
|
Liverpool
|
Al-Ettifaq
|
Cost
|
€18m (£15.43m)
|
€14m (£12m)
|
Appearances
|
492
|
19
|
Cost per appearance
|
€36,585 (£31,361)
|
€736,842 (£631,579)
|
Goals
|
33
|
0
|
Assists
|
61
|
4
|
Statistics per Transfermarkt
Aaron Ramsey
Arsenal to Juventus
Aaron Ramsey has endured a career ravaged by injuries – so much so that his broken leg he sustained against Stoke City in 2010 is renowned as one of the worst in football history. Despite that, the Welshman enjoyed a respectable 369-game career in north London at Arsenal before seeking pastures new in Italy for Juventus.
It didn’t quite go to plan, however, as he managed just six goals and assists apiece in 70 outings. In his concluding season, Ramsey played just 97 domestic minutes and became an eternal substitute for the Old Lady. Such lack of game time resulted in him leaving for Rangers after two and a half miserable years.
|
Aaron Ramsey - Arsenal + Juventus Stats
|
Club
|
Arsenal
|
Juventus
|
Cost
|
€6.4m (£5.49m)
|
Free transfer
|
Appearances
|
369
|
70
|
Cost per appearance
|
€17,344 (£14,878)
|
N/A
|
Goals
|
64
|
6
|
Assists
|
66
|
6
|
Statistics per Transfermarkt
Ross Barkley
Chelsea to OGC Nice
Once believed to be a player able to take England to the upper echelons of international football, Ross Barkley failed to make the grade in west London for Chelsea, having registered 12 goals and 11 assists in his 100-game career. The Premier League club terminated his contract by mutual consent in 2022.
Barkley, a 33-cap England international, was then searching for a new place to call home and Ligue 1 side Nice were willing to take advantage of his free agency status, though he flattered to deceive in France. The midfielder was duly released after being deemed surplus to requirements and moved to newly promoted Luton Town.
|
Ross Barkley - Chelsea + OGC Nice Stats
|
Club
|
Chelsea
|
OGC Nice
|
Cost
|
€16.8m (£14.41m)
|
Free transfer
|
Appearances
|
100
|
28
|
Cost per appearance
|
€168,000 (£141,400)
|
€736,842 (£631,579)
|
Goals
|
12
|
4
|
Assists
|
11
|
2
|
Statistics per Transfermarkt
Micah Richards
Manchester City to Fiorentina
Now on your television screens as a lovable pundit, Micah Richards once endured a tumultuous move as a player. The Englishman found himself on the fringes of Manchester City and opted for a move to Italy, where Fiorentina were willing to give him a chance, albeit temporarily, to impress.
Full of hope and optimism, Richards was also reduced to a role primarily on the bench thanks to boss Vincenzo Montella switching to a 3-5-2 formation. Richards, a right back, was, therefore, given limited chances to cement a nailed-on position in Tuscany. As such, he returned to England just to be released for free by the Manchester-based club, with Aston Villa becoming his eventual destination.
|
Micah Richards - Man City + Fiorentina Stats
|
Club
|
Man City
|
Fiorentina
|
Cost
|
Academy graduate
|
Loan fee -€1m (£860,000)
|
Appearances
|
246
|
19
|
Cost per appearance
|
N/A
|
€52,631 (45,263)
|
Goals
|
9
|
0
|
Assists
|
14
|
1
|
Statistics per Transfermarkt
Jonathan Woodgate
Newcastle United to Real Madrid
This is a subtle reminder that Jonathan Woodgate, an eight-cap England international, played for Spanish titans Real Madrid after he joined for £11.58 million back in the summer of 2004. Mental, right? Once hailed as one of the most promising defenders in European football, his move to Spain flattered to deceive, largely thanks to his persisting injury woes.
Woodgate even tipped up to the Santiago Bernabeu nursing an injury, which meant that it took over a year for him to make his debut for the club. How did that go? Well, he scored an own goal and then was shown a red card for two bookable challenges, all while Spanish publication Marca voted him as the worst signing of the 21st century. Ouch.
|
Jonathan Woodgate - Newcastle United + Real Madrid Stats
|
Club
|
Newcastle United
|
Real Madrid
|
Cost
|
€13.5m (£11.58m)
|
€18.3m (£15.69m)
|
Appearances
|
37
|
14
|
Cost per appearance
|
€364,864 (£312,973)
|
€1,307,143 (£1,120,714)
|
Goals
|
0
|
1
|
Assists
|
1
|
0
|
Statistics per Transfermarkt
Denis Law
Manchester City to Torino
Before Denis Law became an eternal hero of Manchester United and their fourth-best striker of all time, he had to endure an insipid spell in Italy for Torino. Arriving at the Turin-based club from Manchester City for a measly (at least in modern times) £100,000, the striker suffered greatly from homesickness.
While in Italy, Law was involved in a car crash with teammate Joe Baker – and that is believed to be the start of the end of his stint away from his homeland. He went on to plunder 10 goals in 28 games for them. Returning to England for Sir Matt Busby’s Manchester United, Law became an all-time great on the red side of Manchester – you know the rest, don’t you?
|
Denis Law - Man City + Torino Stats
|
Club
|
Man City
|
Torino
|
Cost
|
Unknown
|
€124,000 (£106,333)
|
Appearances
|
59
|
28
|
Cost per appearance
|
N/A
|
€4,429 (£3,798)
|
Goals
|
28
|
10
|
Assists
|
0
|
0
|
Statistics per Transfermarkt
Stan Collymore
Bradford City to Real Oviedo
Once a fan favourite at Anfield, Stan Collymore switched Yorkshire for Asturias in Spain when he moved from Bradford City to Real Oviedo earlier in the millennium. It followed a successful career in England’s top flight with 92 goal contributions (62G, 30A) in 163 games – hence why his move left fans perplexed at the time.
The striker managed just three games in La Liga before calling time on his playing days at the tender age of 30. Lasting just a month, Collymore made his debut against Las Palmas in February 2001 but totted up just two more games before calling it quits.
|
Stan Collymore - Bradford + Real Oviedo Stats
|
Club
|
Bradford
|
Real Oviedo
|
Cost
|
Free transfer
|
Free transfer
|
Appearances
|
8
|
3
|
Cost per appearance
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Goals
|
2
|
0
|
Assists
|
0
|
0
|
Statistics per Transfermarkt
Ian Rush
Liverpool to Juventus
After scoring goals for fun for the Merseysiders, a move to Juventus beckoned for Ian Rush – and given how easy he found bulging the back of the net in England, it only seems inevitable his free-scoring habits would translate into his life in Italy.
However, 40 outings and just 13 goals later, the Welshman’s move to Turin was considered one to forget. Rush spent a solitary campaign with Juventus before returning to Liverpool. He once described his one-season stint abroad perfectly, stating: “I couldn’t settle in Italy. It was like living in a foreign country.” Oh, Ian.
|
Ian Rush - Liverpool + Juventus Stats
|
Club
|
Liverpool
|
Juventus
|
Cost
|
€400,000 (£343,000)
|
€5m (£4.29m)
|
Appearances
|
649
|
40
|
Cost per appearance
|
€616.33 (£528.51)
|
€125,000 (£107,250)
|
Goals
|
336
|
13
|
Assists
|
103
|
0
|
Statistics per Transfermarkt
Jimmy Greaves
Chelsea to AC Milan
Jimmy Greaves was a wonderful footballer and was outstanding at doing what strikers are paid money to do: score goals. The highest goalscorer in English league football with 357 goals in 516 matches, the London-born ace is considered the fourth-greatest player to score on their England debut – but his move to AC Milan was one to file away in the ‘one to forget’ cabinet.
Greaves, after trying to cancel his contract before the move, managed to bag no goals in his 19-game Milan career and then returned to England for Chelsea’s London rivals Tottenham Hotspur after just six months abroad. Upon his return to his native country, Greaves re-found his groove and was back to scoring like it was going out of fashion. Sometimes players are tailor-made for a certain brand of football.
|
Jimmy Greaves - Chelsea + AC Milan Stats
|
Club
|
Chelsea
|
AC Milan
|
Cost
|
Academy graduate
|
€80,000 (£68,600)
|
Appearances
|
492
|
19
|
Cost per appearance
|
N/A
|
€4,211 (£3,611)
|
Goals
|
33
|
0
|
Assists
|
61
|
4
|
Statistics per Transfermarkt
Paul Gascoigne
Tottenham Hotspur to Lazio
There’s no doubting Paul Gascogine’s football ability – even if he did struggle on the other side of the white line as a manager. Another moment in his career that unearthed some sort of struggle was his switch to Lazio from Tottenham Hotspur in 1992, with it costing the former £5.55 million.
Supremely talented, of course, but the midfielder failed to live up to the bill upon his Spurs departure. The Englishman recorded just six goals and three assists in 47 Lazio games and, therefore, lasted three years in Rome. His game time, thanks to inconsistent performances and a bad injury, took a nose dive, and he was sold to Rangers in 1995.
|
Paul Gascoigne - Tottenham + Lazio Stats
|
Club
|
Tottenham
|
Lazio
|
Cost
|
€5.2m (£4.46m)
|
€7.4m (£6.35m)
|
Appearances
|
96
|
47
|
Cost per appearance
|
€54,167 (£46,458)
|
€157,447 (£135,106)
|
Goals
|
21
|
6
|
Assists
|
6
|
3
|
Statistics per Transfermarkt
Michael Owen
Liverpool to Real Madrid
Just like his compatriot Woodgate, striker-turned-pundit Michael Owen endured a tumultuous move to Real Madrid in the same summer, though Owen’s stint in Spain came to an end after just one campaign. Signing for a fee around the £10 million mark after years of success with Liverpool, the former Red - ranked as the Premier League’s twelfth-greatest striker – spent the best part of his Madrid spell warming a spot on the bench.
Owen tended to impress when introduced off the bench – but it was not enough to see him extend his stay in the Spanish capital for more than a solitary season. He finished with 16 goals in 45 outings and returned to England to earn his corn at Newcastle United in 2005 for a fee of £18.75 million.
|
Michael Owen - Liverpool + Real Madrid Stats
|
Club
|
Liverpool
|
Real Madrid
|
Cost
|
Academy graduate
|
€12m (£10.69m)
|
Appearances
|
297
|
45
|
Cost per appearance
|
N/A
|
€226,667 (£237,556)
|
Goals
|
158
|
16
|
Assists
|
50
|
4
|
Statistics per Transfermarkt
Ashley Cole
Chelsea to AS Roma
Thanks to his illustrious stint in the Premier League with London duo Chelsea and Arsenal, Ashley Cole is considered one of the greatest defenders in the division’s history. But that didn’t prevent his move to Roma in the summer of 2014 becoming unforgettable.
What was expected was that the left back would go straight into the fold, though that was far from the case and his switch eventually became a disastrous one. After 16 games and no goal contributions in the Italian capital, Cole was released from his contract a year earlier than expected. Certainly a move to forget for the 107-cap Englishman.
|
Ashley Cole - Chelsea + AS Roma Stats
|
Club
|
Liverpool
|
AS Roma
|
Cost
|
€7.4m (£6.35m)
|
Free transfer
|
Appearances
|
337
|
16
|
Cost per appearance
|
€21,958 (£18,843)
|
€736,842 (£631,579)
|
Goals
|
7
|
0
|
Assists
|
37
|
0
|
Statistics per Transfermarkt
Mark Hughes
Manchester United to Barcelona
Mark Hughes became a renowned name in the weird and wonderful world of football for his second stint at Manchester United, but his first spell – which strung across 1983 and 1986 – ended with him joining Barcelona for £2.58 million – the same time as England cult hero Gary Lineker.
That said, the Welsh talisman, the fourth hardest footballer of the Premier League era, was often utilised out of position and hence why he chalked up just five goals in 37 games with the Catalan titans. Then loaned to Bayern Munich, where he struggled again to find form, Hughes returned to the 13-time Premier League champions to enjoy a second trophy-laced spell.
|
Mark Hughes - Man Utd + Barcelona Stats
|
Club
|
Man Utd
|
Barcelona
|
Cost
|
Academy graduate
|
€3m (£2.58m)
|
Appearances
|
430
|
37
|
Cost per appearance
|
N/A
|
€81,081 (£69,730)
|
Goals
|
149
|
5
|
Assists
|
18
|
0
|
Statistics per Transfermarkt
Charlie Mitten
Manchester United to Santa Fe
Best known as one of the ‘Famous Five’ that starred for Busby at Manchester United in the late 1940s, Charlie Mitten is a Red Devils legend. One thing he is also known for, much to his dismay, is his failed stint at Santa Fe after the Colombian side offered him a lucrative pay package he couldn’t turn down, which led to his nickname ‘The Bogota Bandit’.
His time in South America came to a lamentable end after one season once Colombia came under FIFA jurisdiction. Fulham sealed the Myanmar-born star’s services upon his return to England, totting up 33 goals and 34 assists for the London club. He then ended his career at Mansfield Town.
|
Charlie Mitten - Man Utd + Santa Fe Stats
|
Club
|
Man Utd
|
Santa Fe
|
Cost
|
Unknown
|
Unknown
|
Appearances
|
53
|
19
|
Cost per appearance
|
€36,585 (£31,361)
|
€736,842 (£631,579)
|
Goals
|
20
|
Unknown
|
Assists
|
0
|
Unknown
|
Statistics per Transfermarkt
Des Walker
Nottingham Forest to Sampdoria
Des Walker’s reputation rose exponentially after an impressive World Cup with England in 1990. His displays piqued the interest of Sampdoria, who paid Nottingham Forest £1.46 million for his signature back in 1992. Despite the defender becoming a regular for the Serie A outfit, his spell lasted just a season.
The truth is, he found defending against some of the sport’s most talented forwards too difficult and was, as such, sold to Sheffield Wednesday for £2.25 million – with Sampdoria, somehow, making a profit. He went on to become a legend at the club before going full circle, returning to Forest to see out the last two years of his career.
|
Des Walker - Nottingham Forest + Sampdoria Stats
|
Club
|
Nottingham Forest
|
Sampdoria
|
Cost
|
Academy graduate
|
€1.7m (£1.46m)
|
Appearances
|
343
|
32
|
Cost per appearance
|
N/A
|
€53,125 (£45,625)
|
Goals
|
0
|
0
|
Assists
|
2
|
0
|
Statistics per Transfermarkt