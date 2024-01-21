Highlights Jordan Henderson struggled to adapt to life in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq, managing only 4 assists in 19 games. He has since returned to European football with Ajax.

Aaron Ramsey's move to Juventus didn't go according to plan, as he only scored 6 goals and provided 6 assists in 70 appearances. Lack of game time led him to leave for Rangers.

Micah Richards failed to impress at Fiorentina on loan, primarily serving as a substitute due to a change in formation. He was subsequently released by parent club Manchester City and joined Aston Villa.

British players plying their trade overseas doesn’t often work out - and they often make hard work of it. Of course, you have the likes of Laurie Cunningham, David Beckham, Kevin Keegan and Gareth Bale, who have made the switch look effortless. Even the new guard, led by Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich marksman Harry Kane, are enjoying stints outside of the United Kingdom – but that has not always been the case. An array of British footballers have made the jump abroad and have flattered to deceive.

Related Ranking the 13 greatest British players to ever play abroad Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are the latest Brits to ply their trade in a new country...

England's top flight, especially, has become a driving force in European football in recent times; and it is, therefore, a surprise when previous servants are unable to replicate their standards in other countries outside of Britain. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we’ve taken a nosedive into the archives to find 15 players – all of British descent - who have failed to show their talent following their departure from the British Isles. Without further ado, let’s get stuck in.

Jordan Henderson

Liverpool to Al-Ettifaq

Jordan Henderson was hit with heavy criticism upon his move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq – a club that saw him link back up with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard. As captain of the Reds, Henderson won countless trophies for the Premier League outfit before opting for the ever-growing riches of the Middle East.

After failing to adjust to life in Saudi Arabia, showcased by his measly four assists in 19 games, Henderson has returned to European football with Ajax. After just six months since his berated switch, the 33-year-old midfielder will be hoping to secure himself a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England plans for Euro 2024. Up to this point, though, his preparation couldn't have been worse.

Jordan Henderson - Liverpool + Al-Ettifaq Stats Club Liverpool Al-Ettifaq Cost €18m (£15.43m) €14m (£12m) Appearances 492 19 Cost per appearance €36,585 (£31,361) €736,842 (£631,579) Goals 33 0 Assists 61 4 Statistics per Transfermarkt

Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal to Juventus

Aaron Ramsey has endured a career ravaged by injuries – so much so that his broken leg he sustained against Stoke City in 2010 is renowned as one of the worst in football history. Despite that, the Welshman enjoyed a respectable 369-game career in north London at Arsenal before seeking pastures new in Italy for Juventus.

It didn’t quite go to plan, however, as he managed just six goals and assists apiece in 70 outings. In his concluding season, Ramsey played just 97 domestic minutes and became an eternal substitute for the Old Lady. Such lack of game time resulted in him leaving for Rangers after two and a half miserable years.

Aaron Ramsey - Arsenal + Juventus Stats Club Arsenal Juventus Cost €6.4m (£5.49m) Free transfer Appearances 369 70 Cost per appearance €17,344 (£14,878) N/A Goals 64 6 Assists 66 6 Statistics per Transfermarkt

Ross Barkley

Chelsea to OGC Nice

Once believed to be a player able to take England to the upper echelons of international football, Ross Barkley failed to make the grade in west London for Chelsea, having registered 12 goals and 11 assists in his 100-game career. The Premier League club terminated his contract by mutual consent in 2022.

Barkley, a 33-cap England international, was then searching for a new place to call home and Ligue 1 side Nice were willing to take advantage of his free agency status, though he flattered to deceive in France. The midfielder was duly released after being deemed surplus to requirements and moved to newly promoted Luton Town.

Ross Barkley - Chelsea + OGC Nice Stats Club Chelsea OGC Nice Cost €16.8m (£14.41m) Free transfer Appearances 100 28 Cost per appearance €168,000 (£141,400) €736,842 (£631,579) Goals 12 4 Assists 11 2 Statistics per Transfermarkt

Micah Richards

Manchester City to Fiorentina

Now on your television screens as a lovable pundit, Micah Richards once endured a tumultuous move as a player. The Englishman found himself on the fringes of Manchester City and opted for a move to Italy, where Fiorentina were willing to give him a chance, albeit temporarily, to impress.

Full of hope and optimism, Richards was also reduced to a role primarily on the bench thanks to boss Vincenzo Montella switching to a 3-5-2 formation. Richards, a right back, was, therefore, given limited chances to cement a nailed-on position in Tuscany. As such, he returned to England just to be released for free by the Manchester-based club, with Aston Villa becoming his eventual destination.

Micah Richards - Man City + Fiorentina Stats Club Man City Fiorentina Cost Academy graduate Loan fee -€1m (£860,000) Appearances 246 19 Cost per appearance N/A €52,631 (45,263) Goals 9 0 Assists 14 1 Statistics per Transfermarkt

Jonathan Woodgate

Newcastle United to Real Madrid

This is a subtle reminder that Jonathan Woodgate, an eight-cap England international, played for Spanish titans Real Madrid after he joined for £11.58 million back in the summer of 2004. Mental, right? Once hailed as one of the most promising defenders in European football, his move to Spain flattered to deceive, largely thanks to his persisting injury woes.

Woodgate even tipped up to the Santiago Bernabeu nursing an injury, which meant that it took over a year for him to make his debut for the club. How did that go? Well, he scored an own goal and then was shown a red card for two bookable challenges, all while Spanish publication Marca voted him as the worst signing of the 21st century. Ouch.

Jonathan Woodgate - Newcastle United + Real Madrid Stats Club Newcastle United Real Madrid Cost €13.5m (£11.58m) €18.3m (£15.69m) Appearances 37 14 Cost per appearance €364,864 (£312,973) €1,307,143 (£1,120,714) Goals 0 1 Assists 1 0 Statistics per Transfermarkt

Related The 15 worst debuts in football history Moises Caicedo joins the list of players who endured a nightmare debut

Denis Law

Manchester City to Torino

Before Denis Law became an eternal hero of Manchester United and their fourth-best striker of all time, he had to endure an insipid spell in Italy for Torino. Arriving at the Turin-based club from Manchester City for a measly (at least in modern times) £100,000, the striker suffered greatly from homesickness.

While in Italy, Law was involved in a car crash with teammate Joe Baker – and that is believed to be the start of the end of his stint away from his homeland. He went on to plunder 10 goals in 28 games for them. Returning to England for Sir Matt Busby’s Manchester United, Law became an all-time great on the red side of Manchester – you know the rest, don’t you?

Denis Law - Man City + Torino Stats Club Man City Torino Cost Unknown €124,000 (£106,333) Appearances 59 28 Cost per appearance N/A €4,429 (£3,798) Goals 28 10 Assists 0 0 Statistics per Transfermarkt

Stan Collymore

Bradford City to Real Oviedo

Once a fan favourite at Anfield, Stan Collymore switched Yorkshire for Asturias in Spain when he moved from Bradford City to Real Oviedo earlier in the millennium. It followed a successful career in England’s top flight with 92 goal contributions (62G, 30A) in 163 games – hence why his move left fans perplexed at the time.

The striker managed just three games in La Liga before calling time on his playing days at the tender age of 30. Lasting just a month, Collymore made his debut against Las Palmas in February 2001 but totted up just two more games before calling it quits.

Stan Collymore - Bradford + Real Oviedo Stats Club Bradford Real Oviedo Cost Free transfer Free transfer Appearances 8 3 Cost per appearance N/A N/A Goals 2 0 Assists 0 0 Statistics per Transfermarkt

Ian Rush

Liverpool to Juventus

After scoring goals for fun for the Merseysiders, a move to Juventus beckoned for Ian Rush – and given how easy he found bulging the back of the net in England, it only seems inevitable his free-scoring habits would translate into his life in Italy.

However, 40 outings and just 13 goals later, the Welshman’s move to Turin was considered one to forget. Rush spent a solitary campaign with Juventus before returning to Liverpool. He once described his one-season stint abroad perfectly, stating: “I couldn’t settle in Italy. It was like living in a foreign country.” Oh, Ian.

Ian Rush - Liverpool + Juventus Stats Club Liverpool Juventus Cost €400,000 (£343,000) €5m (£4.29m) Appearances 649 40 Cost per appearance €616.33 (£528.51) €125,000 (£107,250) Goals 336 13 Assists 103 0 Statistics per Transfermarkt

Jimmy Greaves

Chelsea to AC Milan

Jimmy Greaves was a wonderful footballer and was outstanding at doing what strikers are paid money to do: score goals. The highest goalscorer in English league football with 357 goals in 516 matches, the London-born ace is considered the fourth-greatest player to score on their England debut – but his move to AC Milan was one to file away in the ‘one to forget’ cabinet.

Greaves, after trying to cancel his contract before the move, managed to bag no goals in his 19-game Milan career and then returned to England for Chelsea’s London rivals Tottenham Hotspur after just six months abroad. Upon his return to his native country, Greaves re-found his groove and was back to scoring like it was going out of fashion. Sometimes players are tailor-made for a certain brand of football.

Jimmy Greaves - Chelsea + AC Milan Stats Club Chelsea AC Milan Cost Academy graduate €80,000 (£68,600) Appearances 492 19 Cost per appearance N/A €4,211 (£3,611) Goals 33 0 Assists 61 4 Statistics per Transfermarkt

Paul Gascoigne

Tottenham Hotspur to Lazio

There’s no doubting Paul Gascogine’s football ability – even if he did struggle on the other side of the white line as a manager. Another moment in his career that unearthed some sort of struggle was his switch to Lazio from Tottenham Hotspur in 1992, with it costing the former £5.55 million.

Supremely talented, of course, but the midfielder failed to live up to the bill upon his Spurs departure. The Englishman recorded just six goals and three assists in 47 Lazio games and, therefore, lasted three years in Rome. His game time, thanks to inconsistent performances and a bad injury, took a nose dive, and he was sold to Rangers in 1995.

Paul Gascoigne - Tottenham + Lazio Stats Club Tottenham Lazio Cost €5.2m (£4.46m) €7.4m (£6.35m) Appearances 96 47 Cost per appearance €54,167 (£46,458) €157,447 (£135,106) Goals 21 6 Assists 6 3 Statistics per Transfermarkt

Related Paul Gascoigne: The football icon's funniest moments Having recently celebrated his 56th birthday, let’s take a trip down memory lane, and revisit some of the ex-England star’s funniest moments…

Michael Owen

Liverpool to Real Madrid

Just like his compatriot Woodgate, striker-turned-pundit Michael Owen endured a tumultuous move to Real Madrid in the same summer, though Owen’s stint in Spain came to an end after just one campaign. Signing for a fee around the £10 million mark after years of success with Liverpool, the former Red - ranked as the Premier League’s twelfth-greatest striker – spent the best part of his Madrid spell warming a spot on the bench.

Owen tended to impress when introduced off the bench – but it was not enough to see him extend his stay in the Spanish capital for more than a solitary season. He finished with 16 goals in 45 outings and returned to England to earn his corn at Newcastle United in 2005 for a fee of £18.75 million.

Michael Owen - Liverpool + Real Madrid Stats Club Liverpool Real Madrid Cost Academy graduate €12m (£10.69m) Appearances 297 45 Cost per appearance N/A €226,667 (£237,556) Goals 158 16 Assists 50 4 Statistics per Transfermarkt

Ashley Cole

Chelsea to AS Roma

Thanks to his illustrious stint in the Premier League with London duo Chelsea and Arsenal, Ashley Cole is considered one of the greatest defenders in the division’s history. But that didn’t prevent his move to Roma in the summer of 2014 becoming unforgettable.

What was expected was that the left back would go straight into the fold, though that was far from the case and his switch eventually became a disastrous one. After 16 games and no goal contributions in the Italian capital, Cole was released from his contract a year earlier than expected. Certainly a move to forget for the 107-cap Englishman.

Ashley Cole - Chelsea + AS Roma Stats Club Liverpool AS Roma Cost €7.4m (£6.35m) Free transfer Appearances 337 16 Cost per appearance €21,958 (£18,843) €736,842 (£631,579) Goals 7 0 Assists 37 0 Statistics per Transfermarkt

Mark Hughes

Manchester United to Barcelona

Mark Hughes became a renowned name in the weird and wonderful world of football for his second stint at Manchester United, but his first spell – which strung across 1983 and 1986 – ended with him joining Barcelona for £2.58 million – the same time as England cult hero Gary Lineker.

That said, the Welsh talisman, the fourth hardest footballer of the Premier League era, was often utilised out of position and hence why he chalked up just five goals in 37 games with the Catalan titans. Then loaned to Bayern Munich, where he struggled again to find form, Hughes returned to the 13-time Premier League champions to enjoy a second trophy-laced spell.

Mark Hughes - Man Utd + Barcelona Stats Club Man Utd Barcelona Cost Academy graduate €3m (£2.58m) Appearances 430 37 Cost per appearance N/A €81,081 (£69,730) Goals 149 5 Assists 18 0 Statistics per Transfermarkt

Charlie Mitten

Manchester United to Santa Fe

Best known as one of the ‘Famous Five’ that starred for Busby at Manchester United in the late 1940s, Charlie Mitten is a Red Devils legend. One thing he is also known for, much to his dismay, is his failed stint at Santa Fe after the Colombian side offered him a lucrative pay package he couldn’t turn down, which led to his nickname ‘The Bogota Bandit’.

His time in South America came to a lamentable end after one season once Colombia came under FIFA jurisdiction. Fulham sealed the Myanmar-born star’s services upon his return to England, totting up 33 goals and 34 assists for the London club. He then ended his career at Mansfield Town.

Charlie Mitten - Man Utd + Santa Fe Stats Club Man Utd Santa Fe Cost Unknown Unknown Appearances 53 19 Cost per appearance €36,585 (£31,361) €736,842 (£631,579) Goals 20 Unknown Assists 0 Unknown Statistics per Transfermarkt

Des Walker

Nottingham Forest to Sampdoria

Des Walker’s reputation rose exponentially after an impressive World Cup with England in 1990. His displays piqued the interest of Sampdoria, who paid Nottingham Forest £1.46 million for his signature back in 1992. Despite the defender becoming a regular for the Serie A outfit, his spell lasted just a season.

The truth is, he found defending against some of the sport’s most talented forwards too difficult and was, as such, sold to Sheffield Wednesday for £2.25 million – with Sampdoria, somehow, making a profit. He went on to become a legend at the club before going full circle, returning to Forest to see out the last two years of his career.