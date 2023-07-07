Max Verstappen and Red Bull are, unsurprisingly, once again looking strong at Silverstone but the big story of the day on Friday was Williams' pace, with the Grove-based team stoking hopes of a surprise this weekend at the British Grand Prix.

Verstappen is in formidable form at the moment and, as he so often has this season, he was quickly dialled in as the cars took to the Silverstone circuit for their first laps this weekend.

Indeed, he topped both FP1 and FP2 and will naturally be the favourite for pole and the win this weekend, but that may well not be the story here at Silverstone over the next couple of days.

Of course, it is only practice and it is only Friday but the performance and pace of the Williams in both sessions was promising, and will boost optimism that they could be in for a fine weekend, as they mark their 800th GP both here and in Budapest in a couple of weeks from now.

In FP1, Alex Albon was third fastest, with Logan Sargeant down in 17th, but in FP2 the American rose to set the fifth fastest time, with Albon again in the top three.

Now, we won't know for sure just what is possible for Williams until the cars are going all out in qualifying tomorrow afternoon, but after such a Friday they must surely feel as though they are in with a shout of getting decent points, particularly if they execute their weekend well.

Of course, we also need to consider the different run plans that teams were on, and things like fuel loads and tyre compounds need to be factored in too, but it does look as though there's a bit of pace inside the FW45 at least over one lap - their long run pace might be a little less competitive when it comes to the race, however.

Aside from them, Ferrari looked quick with Carlos Sainz close to topping Max Verstappen in FP2 - though the other Ferrari of Charles Leclerc did not run thanks to an electrical issue in the second session, whilst a number of drivers got to grips with the upgrades on their cars, including McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

A very intriguing Friday, then, and though we can't draw any firm conclusions from what we have seen, Williams will certainly be heading into the evening with smiles on their faces after a very positive day at the office.

British Grand Prix FP1 classification

1. Max Verstappen

2. Sergio Perez

3. Alex Albon

4. Fernando Alonso

5. Charles Leclerc

6. Esteban Ocon

7. Carlos Sainz

8. Lando Norris

9. Lance Stroll

10. Oscar Piastri

11. Nyck de Vries

12. Lewis Hamilton

13. Pierre Gasly

14. George Russell

15. Valtteri Bottas

16. Yuki Tsunoda

17. Logan Sargeant

18. Zhou Guanyu

19. Kevin Magnussen

20. Nico Hulkenberg

British Grand Prix FP2 classification

1. Max Verstappen

2. Carlos Sainz

3. Alex Albon

4. Sergio Perez

5. Logan Sargeant

6. Lance Stroll

7. Nico Hulkenberg

8. Pierre Gasly

9. Oscar Piastri

10. Fernando Alonso

11. Zhou Guanyu

12. George Russell

13. Esteban Ocon

14. Lando Norris

15. Lewis Hamilton

16. Valtteri Bottas

17. Kevin Magnussen

18. Yuki Tsunoda

19. Nyck de Vries

20. Charles Leclerc