The battle between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris for the 2024 Drivers' Championship reached Texas on Sunday at the United States Grand Prix, and boy did it come with controversy.

Norris’ five-second penalty for overtaking the Red Bull of Verstappen on Turn 12 meant that the Dutchman finished ahead of him and remained in pole position to claim his fourth-successive Drivers’ Championship ahead of the final three races of the campaign. Should the three-time champion claim the title, it would be only the third time in the sport's history that a driver has won four titles in a row since Britain’s Lewis Hamilton achieved the feat for Mercedes between 2017 and 2020. Previously, Germany’s Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher also managed it between 2000 and 2004 and 2010 and 2013, respectively.

The world’s media have been reacting to Sunday’s race, including in the UK, where several major publications have been giving their takes on events.

UK Media React to Norris & Verstappen Controversy at US GP

BBC Sport

BBC Sport noted the controversial nature of the race, saying: "The race was bookended by two incidents between the title rivals, at the start and in the closing stages at the Circuit of the Americas.” They also called it an “engrossing battle”, as Verstappen got the better of the British driver in the end, with the Dutchman getting away with a similar move to the one that Norris was punished for.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Lando Norris finished ahead of Max Verstappen by four seconds, meaning he eventually finished behind him because of his five-second penalty.

Sky Sports

Sky Sports claimed that Norris “needs a miracle for the title”, with the penalty he received ultimately proving costly for his hopes. They said in their report: “Instead of closing down Verstappen's lead to 51 points - one point fewer than the gap stood at the start of the weekend before Verstappen won the Sprint - Norris heads to Mexico City next week now 57 points adrift with time fast running out for him to stage what was already going to have to prove a miraculous comeback to take a maiden title.”

The Guardian

The Guardian said that the tussle between Verstappen and Norris has overshadowed Charles Leclerc’s victory, and indeed Ferrari’s one-two, after Spaniard Carlos Sainz Jr claimed second. "It was a somewhat unsatisfactory conclusion to what had been a well-fought and fair scrap after Norris, who had lost the lead at the very start of the race from pole, had come back strongly to take the contest to Verstappen. It was a valiant effort, but in the bigger picture, Verstappen emerged from the weekend the winner in the title fight," the broadsheet wrote from the US Grand Prix.

Top 5 Drivers' Championship (as of 21/10/24) Position Driver Team Points 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 354 2. Lando Norris McLaren 297 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 275 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren 247 5. Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 215

The Daily Mirror

The Daily Mirror focused on former champion Lewis Hamilton’s disappointing day in their report, after the Mercedes man failed to even finish the race, calling him “the biggest loser.” The newspaper wrote: “Lando Norris lost a thrilling duel with title rival Max Verstappen through a last-gasp penalty on a day dominated by Ferrari. And it was one which will be quickly forgotten by Lewis Hamilton, who span out after less than two laps completed. Norris started on pole ahead of the Dutchman, but lost the lead to eventual winner Charles Leclerc, who came roaring through and dominated the rest of the race."