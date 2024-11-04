Lando Norris came up short at the Brazilian Grand Prix this past weekend, finishing in sixth position, dealing a humongous blow to his dreams of a first world title in the process. It was Max Verstappen who was victorious, despite starting the race all the way back in 17th, taking one step closer to winning his fourth Drivers' Championship.

With the Red Bull man taking home the win in Brazil, it's looking more and more likely that he will become a four-time world champion at the expense of McLaren's Norris, who had been catching the Dutchman in recent weeks. The result this past weekend, however, saw no British press attend the post-race press conference, according to Verstappen himself, which suggests they also feel like the title is heading back to the Netherlands with Verstappen.

Here, however, we can take a look at just how the British media has reacted to Verstappen moving into a 62-point lead with only three rounds to go in the season.

2024 Drivers' Championship top 5 (as of 04/11/24) Position Driver Team Points 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 393 2. Lando Norris McLaren 331 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 307 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren 262 5. Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 244

British Media's Reaction to the Brazil GP

BBC Sport

The BBC have been concentrating on the average points per race that Norris needed to take in order to become champion in Abu Dhabi throughout their coverage of F1 over the past number of weeks. Now, however, they do not seem as hopeful for the McLaren driver, as they see his hopes of becoming champion ‘crushed’ after a 'drive to be ranked among the greatest wet-weather drives in history’ by Verstappen, as he won in the bad weather conditions, despite starting in P17. BBC’s race summary says: "Verstappen’s fourth world championship never really looked under that much threat. But there can be no doubt now."