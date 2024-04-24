Highlights Barcelona and Real Madrid have faced off in El Clasico since 1902.

The history of both Spanish clubs has been shaped by British figures, but only seven players from the UK have scored in the legendary fixture.

Jude Bellingham made a lasting impression against Barcelona during his glorious debut season for Real Madrid.

El Clasico is a Spanish institution but Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been heavily influenced by British figures. Founding members, managers and key players of each club have hailed from the United Kingdom.

Barcelona got their famous maroon and blue colours from a school rugby team in Liverpool that future club president Arthur Witty attended, while urban legend has it that Real Madrid's famous white strip was inspired by English amateur side Corinthian. Madrid's first-ever goalscorer was Arthur Johnson, a defining figure in the club's formation who was born in Dublin while Ireland was still part of Britain. The lineage of Barcelona's revered playing style espoused by Pep Guardiola and Xavi Hernandez can be traced all the way back to the Scottish forward 'Toffee Bob' McColl.

Jude Bellingham is the latest British export to stamp his authority on the fixture, deciding his first two La Liga Clasicos with stoppage-time winners. Here are all his compatriots who have also managed to leave an indelible mark on the fiercest rivalry in club football.

British Players Who Have Scored in El Clasico Player Club Nationality Clasico Goals Gary Lineker Barcelona England 5 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid England 3 Steve Archibald Barcelona Scotland 2 Gareth Bale Real Madrid Wales 2 Steve McManaman Real Madrid England 1 Laurie Cunningham Real Madrid England 1 Michael Owen Real Madrid England 1

Michael Owen

Real Madrid

Michael Owen never settled in Madrid. The former Liverpool striker admitted that he didn't want to leave Merseyside in 2004 and only lasted one season in the Spanish capital. Owen would infamously make the trek from his hotel to the city's airport in search of English newspapers throughout the week, only realising towards the end of the season that all his favourite publications were available at a local kiosk. It had never crossed his mind to wander around town.

The Spanish sports dailies were never enamoured by Owen. After scoring Madrid's final goal in a comfortable 4-2 victory over Barcelona in April 2005, latching onto a pass from his compatriot David Beckham (who never scored himself in a Clasico), Owen admitted that he was "baffled" by the "negative stuff" that plagued his brief spell in Madrid. Perhaps he would have understood the criticism if he had picked up the Spanish papers at Barajas.

El Clasico Career Active Years 2004 - 2005 Goals 1 Games 2 Wins 1 Draws 0 Losses 1

Laurie Cunningham

Real Madrid

When the Santiago Bernabeu rose as one to applaud Barcelona's Ronaldinho after a magnificent Clasico performance in 2005, some righteous Madrid fans claimed that the same would never happen for a Real player at Camp Nou. But it had. Laurie Cunningham left half of Barcelona's team with twisted blood after a devastating display, orchestrating a commanding 2-0 victory in February 1980 which left the Blaugrana defender Migueli in awe:

He drove us crazy with his dribbling, his bursts, his speed. He was electric, impressive.

Cunningham didn't score on that triumphant trip to Camp Nou - he had done enough damage - but found the net in his first Clasico. Barely two months after arriving in Spain from West Bromwich Albion, the fleet-footed English winger nabbed the last goal in a 3-2 victory over Barcelona. Injury and a loss of form derailed Cunningham's Real Madrid career before he tragically passed away after a car crash aged just 33.

El Clasico Career Active Years 1979 - 1984 Goals 1 Games 3 Wins 2 Draws 0 Losses 1

Steve McManaman

Real Madrid

If Florentino Perez had gotten his way, Steven McManaman would not have been at Real Madrid long enough to score the only Clasico goal of his career. After the construction magnate became president of the club in 2000, bringing Luis Figo from Barcelona with him, McManaman was bluntly placed on the transfer list. The former Liverpool winger wasn't fazed, continuing to collect his paycheck guaranteed by a contract that was four years long.

Manager Vicente del Bosque didn't share the same starry-eyed tunnel vision as his boss, hailing McManaman's enduring positivity despite his lowly position in the pecking order. "He always smiles, he never complains, he is great, a leader," the Spanish coach beamed. Two years after he was supposed to have left, McManaman came off the bench to score in a Champions League semi-final victory over Barcelona. 'El Macca' went unbeaten throughout his seven Clasico appearances.

El Clasico Career Active Years 1999 - 2003 Goals 1 Games 7 Wins 3 Draws 4 Losses 0

Gareth Bale

Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso grew up as the son of a football manager, played 809 professional games himself in the top tiers of England and Spain, won two European Championships and the World Cup, but even he had to admit: "I don't think I've seen anything like it." Gareth Bale only scored two goals in 15 Clasicos, but his first will be remembered for two centuries.

Bale had a pass rolled to him on the halfway line in the final five minutes of the 2014 Copa del Rey final. Knocking the ball beyond Marc Bartra, Madrid's flying Welshman took a circuitous route around the helpless Barcelona defender, haring off the pitch before retrieving possession. Easing off the throttle, Bale had the coolness to cap his miraculous run with a cunning poke between Jose Pinto's legs.

El Clasico Career Active Years 2013 - 2022 Goals 2 Games 15 Wins 3 Draws 3 Losses 9

Steve Archibald

Barcelona

Barcelona's English manager Terry Venables got his wish when signing the Scottish forward Steve Archibald in 1984, but it was painfully obvious that the club's board had their heart on Atletico Madrid's Hugo Sanchez. After an awkward arrival, Archibald admitted: "Maybe the president had been upstairs with Hugo, I don't know. They wanted Hugo, they didn't know enough about me."

Archibald had the perfect stage to introduce himself. The Scot's Barcelona debut was at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu home. The capital club's centre-backs hissed insults in his ears throughout a violent contest - mostly "drunkard" - before Archibald scored the second in a 3-0 win. Barcelona went on to win the league title, their first in more than a decade, as Archibald finished as the club's top scorer.

El Clasico Career Active Years 1984 - 1988 Goals 2 Games 9 Wins 4 Draws 3 Losses 2

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

Ahead of his first appearance in El Clasico, Jude Bellingham brushed off suggestions that he would be nervous. "I'm more excited than anything," he grinned. "It will be really fun." He was proven emphatically correct - eventually. The first three-quarters of Bellingham's debut Clasico passed him by, as Barcelona's own midfield prodigy Gavi muzzled the Englishman. But Bellingham does things in his own time.

A rip-snorting drive from 25 yards hauled Madrid level before the club's free-scoring midfielder tapped a 92nd-minute winner beyond Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Bellingham had been compared to Raul, Zinedine Zidane and even Diego Maradona during a blistering start to his Real Madrid career. Now Vinicius Junior had set his sights even higher. "Our fans got used to Cristiano Ronaldo, now they have Jude," the Brazilian gushed.

When Barcelona travelled to the Santiago Bernabeu for the reverse fixture in April 2024, Bellingham popped up in the 91st minute, stuffing the ball into the roof of the net to secure a 3-2 victory for Madrid. As the capital club's manager Carlo Ancelotti sagely nodded: "He arrived at the right time."

El Clasico Career Active Years 2023 - Present Goals 3 Games 3 Wins 3 Draws 0 Losses 0

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jude Bellingham became the first Madrid player to score in his first two La Liga appearances against Barcelona since Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2007

Gary Lineker

Barcelona

Only two European players have scored a hat-trick in El Clasico in the last half-century. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema bagged a treble in April 2023, 36 years after Gary Lineker achieved the rare feat for Barcelona. The English poacher scored twice in the opening five minutes of his first Camp Nou Clasico in January 1987, peeling away to celebrate with goosebumps all over his body as a wall of noise tumbled down the steep stands.

Lineker completed his treble after the break but remembers a nervy end to the contest after Madrid pulled two goals back. "All I was thinking was: 'Please don't score another one… please don't score another… please don't score a hat-trick in a Clasico and not win the game!'" Barcelona held on to win 3-2, cementing Lineker's status as a fan favourite despite only lasting three years in Catalonia.

Three weeks after his Clasico treble, Lineker scored all four goals in a victory for England over Spain held at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu. As the Three Lions forward fondly recalls, the Spanish press ran the headline: "Catalan player scores four against Spain."

El Clasico Career Active Years 1986 - 1989 Goals 5 Games 8 Wins 4 Draws 2 Losses 2

Data via TransferMarkt. Correct as of 23rd April 2024.