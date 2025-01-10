Danish club Brøndby IF are finalizing a deal to sign U.S. youth international goalkeeper Gavin Beavers from Real Salt Lake, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The deal will be a permanent transfer. Beavers is currently with the United States U-20 squad ahead of preseason starting for RSL.

Beavers, 19, is a hugely talented rising goalkeeper and product of RSL's academy. He made 26 appearances in RSL's first team as the club looked to give him opportunities to develop, after making 21 appearances with their second team.

RSL are expected to sign a senior goalkeeper this winter, to go along with Zac MacMath.

RSL finished third in the Western Conference last season but will look much different in 2025, with star Chicho Arango headed to San Jose, as revealed by GIVEMESPORT on Friday.

The club have added forward Elias Manoel as their key addition so far, but will look to add another center forward with their open designated player spot following Arango's departure.