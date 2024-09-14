Radio host Mike Parry has described Southampton's Jack Stephens' red card offence against Manchester United as the 'worst tackle in Premier League history'.

The Saints defender clattered into the Red Devils' Alejandro Garnacho eleven minutes from time and was dismissed by referee Stuart Attwell. United ultimately won the game 3-0 courtesy of goals from Matthijs de Ligt, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, a result that eases the pressure on Erik ten Hag.

Stephens will now face a three-match ban for his dangerous action, missing an EFL Cup trip to Everton in mid-week, and he'll be unavailable for league fixtures against Ipswich at St. Mary's and Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. This compounds another miserable afternoon for Russell Martin, with his side yet to pick up a single point upon their return to the top flight.

Parry: Stephens Tackle 'Worst in Prem History'

The Broadcast couldn't believe what he saw

With the game poised at 2-0 with just over ten minutes to play, Stephens opted to lunge in at Garnacho, with his foot almost colliding at full force with Garnacho's knee. Fortunately for the Argentine, the contact wasn't followed through, otherwise the United winger could've been in trouble.

However, the reckless and dangerous nature and intent behind the tackle left Attwell with no choice but to reduce Southampton to ten men. Garnacho then went on to wrap the game up for Ten Hag's men, roofing the ball into the back of the next from a Diogo Dalot cut-back in the final minute of the encounter.

Writing on X, journalist Parry exclaimed his shock at the attempted tackle from Stephens, urging viewers to rewatch the incident, and arguing that it should result in a 10-game ban for the 30-year-old:

"Amazingly I'm reading a load of chatter that this tackle by Southampton's Jack Stephens was "just a yellow". Are you mad? It's the worst tackle I've ever seen in Premier League football and could easily have taken off the bottom half of Man Utd Garnacho's leg... 10 game ban."

The decision to send Stephens off was supported by Sky Sports' referee pundit Mike Dean, who described the offence as a "definite red", while Joe Cole dubbed it a "horrendous" tackle on BT Sport.

Cameron Archer Tipped to be 'Surprise Package'

The striker missed a penalty against United

In his first start in a Southampton shirt, Cameron Archer stepped up to take a critical penalty in the first half, with the score level. Unfortunately for the former Aston Villa forward, his effort was saved by a strong hand from Andre Onana.

Signing from Villa for £15 million this summer, the number nine was tipped by Saints podcaster Adam Blackmore to be a 'surprise package' in the Premier League this season despite scoring just four goals last season for a dismal Sheffield United team.

Archer will be looking to improve upon that tally this time around, but will need to begin converting in order to do so. He has already scored twice for the Saints since his move, netting twice in the 5-3 win in the EFL Cup clash against Cardiff.