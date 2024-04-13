Highlights Mel Kiper Jr. projects the Jets to draft tight end Brock Bowers at No. 10, creating a dynamic offensive duo with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Bowers is the top tight end prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft and the first two-time winner of the John Mackey Award.

The Jets have a history of not selecting tight ends in early rounds, but Bowers' pairing with Rodgers poses a strong temptation.

Combining one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time with one of the best tight end prospects in recent memory might be too tantalizing of a prospect for the New York Jets to pass up.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the Jets projected to select Georgia tight end Brock Bowers at No. 10 overall in his latest 2024 mock draft (GIVEMESPORT has him going one pick later to the Los Angeles Chargers), creating a 1-2 punch with quarterback Aaron Rodgers that could cause nightmares for defensive coordinators across the NFL. Kiper spoke to how well the pair would work together:

Would he fit in well with Aaron Rodgers? Doggone right he would. To have him and (Garrett) Wilson and (Mike) Williams, all of a sudden you go from having questionable weapons to having a heck of a lot of them ... You can do anything you want with Brock Bowers. He's not a tight end. He's an offensive weapon.

The Jets already have elite offensive weapons in place with speedy running back Breece Hall, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who led the team with 168 targets and 1,042 receiving yards in 2023, and new addition Mike Williams.

With Rodgers back after missing all but one series in 2023 with a torn Achilles tendon, the idea of adding Bowers becomes even more tempting.

Bowers Said Catching Passes From Rodgers Would Be "Pretty Sweet"

Georgia TE is expected to go early in the 1st Round of the Draft

It's not a stretch to say Bowers is the greatest tight end in college football history.

In three seasons at Georgia, Bowers won back-to-back CFP national championships, became the first two-time winner of the John Mackey Award as the nation's top collegiate tight end, and was a three-time All-American. Bowers had 175 receptions for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdown receptions in 40 games at Georgia—and he also rushed for five touchdowns.

Rookie Seasons for TEs Taken in First Round (since 2014) Stats Kyle Pitts (2021) T.J. Hockenson (2019) Eric Ebron (2014) Starts 17 7 7 Receptions 68 32 25 Yards 1,026 367 248 TDs 1 2 1 Yds/Rec. 15.1 11.5 9.9 Yds/Game 60.4 30.6 19.1 Long 61 39 22

Based on his expected draft pedigree in the early first round, whoever drafts Bowers can be expected to utilize him at a level more similar to Kyle Pitts's freshamn campaign than those of T.J. Hockenson and Eric Ebron.

Bowers told scouts at the NFL scouting combine in February that catching passes from Rodgers would be "pretty sweet," and gushed about the opportunity to be mentored by an NFL legend:

He's one of the best of all-time to do it at quarterback. And it would be cool to learn under him and play under him and, hopefully, learn some stuff.

Tight ends have only been selected in the Top 10 in the draft three times in the last 10 years, with the most recent being Kyle Pitts to the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. The Jets haven't selected a tight end in the first round since taking Purdue's Dustin Keller with the No. 30 overall pick in 2008.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The last time the New York Jets selected a tight end in the top 10, it was Penn State's Kyle Brady (who averaged 237.2 yards a season in the NFL) at No. 9 in the 1995 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, that pick meant they passed on three future Pro Football Hall of Famers taken later in the first round, in defensive tackle Warren Sapp (No. 12), cornerback Ty Law (No. 23) and linebacker Derrick Brooks (No. 28).

The Jets do have a serviceable tight end in place, but not a game-breaker like Bowers has the potential to be. Seven-year veteran tight end Tyler Conklin was second on the team with 621 receiving yards but failed to score in 2023.

