In the NFL, selecting a tight end in the first round has resulted in a mixed bag for teams over the years. While some have had decent production, many have failed to live up to the expectations set by their draft position. This disparity has led to skepticism surrounding early-round tight end selections, with teams often hesitant to invest high draft capital in the position.

The transition from college to the NFL can be challenging for tight ends, as they must adapt to the faster pace and more complex schemes of professional football. As a result, even highly touted prospects have struggled to make a significant impact, leading to questions about the value of selecting tight ends early in the first round.

However, in the case of Georgia's Brock Bowers, there's a sense of excitement and anticipation that he could defy expectations. With his well-rounded skill set and demonstrated playmaking ability, Bowers is poised to make an instant impact in the NFL and challenge the narrative surrounding first-round tight ends.

First Round Flops

Since 2010, tight ends drafted in the third round have been more efficient than tight ends drafted in the first round

When it comes to drafting in the NFL, conventional wisdom obviously suggests that selecting a player in the first round as opposed to any later round should yield the best results. However, a closer examination of tight end performance by draft round reveals a different story.

According to PFF, a surprising trend has emerged since 2010: tight ends drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft, who have run a minimum of 1,000 total routes over the last 14 seasons, have averaged fewer yards per route than tight ends drafted in the third round.

In fact, Kyle Pitts, who has been a bit of a disappointment considering the Atlanta Falcons made him the highest selected tight end in the history of the NFL Draft, actually leads all first round tight ends in yards per route run since 2010, but with a relatively modest 1.73 yards per route.

Of course, the third-round tight ends are highlighted by both Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews. George Kittle, drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, actually leads all tight ends in yards per route since 2010.

Despite the historical struggles of first-round tight ends, Bowers presents a compelling case for why he could break the mold.

Big School, Big Production

Bowers' career yards per route run is the most by any SEC tight end in the PFF college era by a wide margin

The SEC has long been renowned for its powerhouse football programs and dominant defenses, boasting a rich tradition of producing NFL-caliber talent. Year after year, SEC teams feature some of the most formidable defensive units in college football, filled with future NFL stars. Facing off against loaded defenses is a daunting task for any player, but for Bowers, it presented an opportunity to showcase his skills against the best in the nation.

Bowers consistently found ways to excel against the best defenses in the nation, demonstrating his ability to create separation and make big plays down the field in the SEC. According to PFF, his 2.58 yards per route run are not only the most by any SEC tight end over the last ten seasons, but is also 0.21 yards more than the next closest player, Kyle Pitts.

College Career Yards Per Route Among SEC Tight Ends Since 2014 (PFF) Player Yards Per Route Run Brock Bowers 2.58 Kyle Pitts 2.37 Irv Smith Jr. 2.17 Hunter Henry 2.17 Jaheim Bell 2.10

Bowers' ability to consistently produce at such a high level in the SEC solidifies his status as one of the most impressive tight ends to come out of college football in recent years.

In the physical realm of football, the tight end position serves as a key enforcer on the field. These players are tasked not only with catching passes but also with delivering punishing blocks and gaining extra yards after contact. Bowers epitomizes this physicality, standing out as a true force at the tight end position.

In the modern NFL, where offenses thrive on explosive plays and yards after catch, the ability to gain extra yards after contact is paramount. According to PFF, Bowers gained the most receiving yards after contact among any NCAA tight end since 2014.

Most Receiving Yards After Contact Among Tight Ends Since 2014 (PFF) Player Receiving Yards After Contact Brock Bowers 561 Harrison Bryant 443 Trey McBride 437 Michael Mayer 419 Brant Kuithe 399

Moving the chains to keep drives alive and having a tight end who can effectively gain yards after contact is invaluable. Bowers' ability to do just that not only makes him a formidable weapon in the passing game, but also reinforces his status as a potential difference-maker at the next level. Per PFF, no FBS tight end has recorded more receptions that resulted in a first down than Bowers' 88 over the last three seasons.

Despite the recent underwhelming performances of first-round tight ends, Bowers emerges as a standout prospect ready to defy expectations. With his exceptional skills and physicality, Bowers is poised to make an immediate impact in the NFL and be a difference-maker from day one.

His ability to consistently move the chains and gain crucial yards after contact sets him apart as a versatile and dynamic playmaker, making him an invaluable asset for any NFL offense.

