Brock Lesnar has been blasted by fellow WWE Superstar MVP for having 'no class'.

This comes as MVP's ally Omos prepared to face Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 this weekend.

The match, according to WrestleVotes, was one that was pitched and pushed through by Vince McMahon upon his return to WWE.

What did MVP have to say about Brock Lesnar?

As noted, Brock and Omos are set to go one-on-one at WrestleMania 39 this weekend, so Lesnar and MVP have been sharing a lot of screen time together as of late.

To also build up the match, MVP sat down on the After The Bell podcast to speak about Lesnar, blasting the former WWE Champion for having "no class", via WrestleTalk.

That stuff was like grain alcohol, and I felt like you could taste the oil, the lubrication they use for metal – it was disgusting. Brock, he’s a farmer. He has no class, he has no culture. He plays in dirt. He grew up on farms, running around in his bare feet, playing with manure.

When he notes that 'The Beast' has "no class", MVP is referencing a segment on Raw from this month where Brock threw cheap alcohol into his face.

It's worth noting that the comments from MVP, who was recently described by Edge as someone that "makes WWE better" are part of a storyline and don't reflect how he really feels about Lesnar.

Read More: WWE: Randy Orton spotted with 'new look' as WrestleMania return nears

What are Triple H's plans for Brock Lesnar?

Brock remains one of wrestling's biggest stars, something that hasn't changed between Vince McMahon and Triple H's tenures in charge of WWE Creative.

However, it has been rumoured that Brock may be retiring at WrestleMania, with PWInsider reporting that he's told people that he's "finishing up" when his current deal expires, which you can read more about by clicking here

With Brock's deal expiring next month though, some have speculated that Lesnar saying "goodbye" to his fellow wrestlers could just be a way for him to try and leverage WWE into giving him more money when he re-signs.

At the time of writing, should Brock remain with WWE, there's no word on what Triple H is going to have him do, although a feud in 2024 with Gunther has been reported as something that 'The Game' is heavily considering booking.

Read More: WWE: Triple H has 'approved' new World Championship belt; to be 'introduced soon'

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.