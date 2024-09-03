Brock Lesnar had a UFC debut to forget when he was submitted by Frank Mir on his first appearance inside the Octagon in February 2008. The amateur wrestling standout's lack of true mixed martial arts experience came back to haunt him as Mir secured an early victory with a heel hook at UFC 81.

Disappointment was etched all over Brock's face from the moment he was forced to tap out and the Minnesota native vowed to return to action as soon as possible to make up for his rookie error. True to his word, Lesnar competed in his second UFC bout six months later.

Brock was already determined to put on a show when he met PRIDE veteran Heath Herring at UFC 87. However, the bout became personal for the former WWE Champion when he overheard Herring's camp talking trash in the dressing room.

Lesnar responded by delivering a dominant beatdown from start to finish in the fight itself. His intentions were made clear from the start of the contest as he threw a flying knee at Herring in the early going. Brock followed up that effort by connecting with a massive right hand that sent his opponent sprawling across the cage as if he had just been knocked down by a bull.

Herring called on all of the experience that he had gained across a 41-fight career to see the final horn, but he had been completely manhandled by Lesnar and ended up losing 30-26 on the scorecards of all three judges. The scale of the beating he had suffered was apparent at the post-fight press conference.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lesnar's victory over Herring was the only time he won by decision in his MMA career.

'The Texas Crazy Horse' had multiple cuts on his face, as well as considerable swelling beneath his eye. Bloody Elbow would later state that Herring had sustained a shattered orbital bone after eating a right hand from Lesnar.

Why Brock Lesnar was Angry at Heath Herring Before Their Fight at UFC 87

Team Herring 'lit a fire' in Brock moments before the bout

During a 2015 appearance on 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's podcast, Lesnar explained that he was fired up when he entered the Octagon, thanks to some

"The funny thing about the fight is that we shared a locker room, me and Heath Herring, his locker room was across the hall. As a competitor your whole life, you don't want to fight off of aggression. You don't want to wrestle off of aggression, it's a competition. You want to go out cool, calm and collected.

"Everything was fine until his entrance music hit and on their way past my locker room, he said 'I'm going to show this (expletive) that this (expletive) is real. That lit a fire under my ass. I'd like to talk to that guy. I hope he's doing well and everything. He never fought again."

Heath Herring Never Fought in the UFC Again After Getting Destroyed By Lesnar

The heavyweight contender now works as an insurance salesman

After his mauling at the hands of Lesnar, Herring didn't fight for more than eight years, with the damage that he accumulated at UFC 87 likely playing a part. The final two fights of his career both resulted in decision defeats in Japanese promotion Rizin.

Heath Herring's professional MMA record (as of 03/09/2024) 45 fights 28 wins 16 losses By knockout 10 5 By submission 13 1 By decision 4 10 By disqualification 1 0 No contest 1

Speaking about the fact that Lesnar had felt disrespected backstage to Fox Sports, Herring expressed his regret over the situation. "I'm really embarrassed about that to be honest with you that somebody behaved like that. It reflects poorly on me."

His final bout as a professional came in 2017 - and Herring now has a very different job. Now 46, the gigantic Texan works as an insurance saleman in his home state. By contrast, Lesnar - who is one year older - is still banking millions from his lucrative contract with WWE.