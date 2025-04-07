A major update on the WWE contract status of Brock Lesnar has emerged in the wake of a recent interaction posted by a fan on social media. 'The Beast Incarnate' hasn't appeared on WWE television since SummerSlam 2023, where he shook Cody Rhodes' hand after being defeated by him.

Plans were in place for Lesnar to return to the company at the Royal Rumble in 2024, but those were shelved after the star was named in a sexual assault lawsuit involving former WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

According to Ringside News, Lesnar remains under a written contract and still owes WWE a number of matches on his deal. Asked about Brock's WWE status in November, his former manager Paul Heyman refused to discuss a return for the seven-time world champion, stating: "It's not something that's going to resolve itself any time soon".

Brock Lesnar's WWE stats (as of 07/04/25) Total number of matches 435 Total number of wins 313 (72%) Total number of losses 114 (26.2%) Total number of draws 8 (1.8%)

Related Brock Lesnar's Response to UFC's Dana White Calling WWE 'Fake' After UFC President Dana White called WWE 'fake', Brock Lesnar was asked about it, and his response was perfect.

A Fan Recently Claimed Lesnar was Retired From WWE

The claim has now been denied

A fan recently posted an apparently-recent photo of himself and Lesnar to social media, alleging that the former UFC heavyweight champion had said the following when asked if he was planning on returning to WWE.

"He said that he's not [coming back to WWE] and that he's retired."

However, the original post has now been deleted and an update from Ringside News confirmed that his WWE contract is currently frozen. Although this does not guarantee that Lesnar will eventually make a WWE return, it does prevent him from appearing for any other promotion.

While it's unclear if Lesnar is still being paid while his contract is on hold, what does seem obvious is that the Superstar hasn't informed WWE of his intention to retire from the squared circle. When asked about Brock's status with the company during a July interview with the Daily Mail, WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque remarked:

"Right now, Brock is at home being Brock. We will see where that leads to from here. His status is the same as it has been before. Brock is not gone from WWE. He is just home being Brock."

Despite recent claims to the contrary, it appears that little has changed in that regard. At 47 years old, Lesnar likely only has a limited window in which to continue his professional wrestling career. Having made big money in both WWE and the UFC, though, there's always the chance that Lesnar has made his last WWE appearance - but he hasn't made it official yet.