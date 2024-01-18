Highlights Brock Lesnar is expected to make his return to WWE in the near future, possibly as early as next week, according to Dave Meltzer.

His return will likely coincide with the Royal Rumble, but even if he doesn't participate in the match, he will begin a new storyline in the coming weeks.

Lesnar had a reduced role in 2023, with his feud against Cody Rhodes being a standout, but he also faced off against Bobby Lashley and Omos. Fans are anticipating potential matchups with Gunther and a possible world title opportunity.

We may not have to wait long to see Brock Lesnar back in WWE. The Beast Incarnate hasn't appeared for the company since his loss to Cody Rhodes at Summerslam. He followed his usual part-time schedule when wrestling for WWE last year. In total, he competed six times for the company throughout 2023, including the Royal Rumble match, Elimination Chamber, Backlash, SummerSlam and, of course, he made appearances in Saudi Arabia.

The former UFC Champion has operated on a light schedule since his return to WWE in 2012, so it's not been all that surprising to see him take such a long absence after Summerslam, but with WrestleMania beginning to appear on the horizon, speculation about whether he'll be involved this year has surfaced.

Well, according to recent reports, that speculation won't have to last too long as the general belief is that the Beast Incarnate will be returning to WWE in the very near future.

Dave Meltzer has revealed he'll be back soon

His return will coincide with Royal Rumble

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, it may not be long before we see Brock on our screens again. Specifically, when asked about whether The Beast’s re-emergence was imminent, Meltzer suggested that a comeback could happen as early as next week as we move towards the Royal Rumble.

“At any time. Yes, maybe next week. I would think that [last night] would not be the week to have Brock Lesnar return, given that this might be one of the lower-rated shows, considering they went against the football game and the Emmy Awards. So if he's going to return for the Rumble, next week would be the week. If he's going to return shortly after, then it could be a couple of weeks later. But he's going to be back.”

In terms of the future, Dave speculated that Lesnar’s return will coincide with the Royal Rumble match itself, but, even if the 30-man spectacle doesn’t feature him, Brock will likely be kicking off his next long-term storyline in the next few weeks. He's a major attraction for WWE, and it's only natural that they'll want him involved on the Grandest Stage of All as WrestleMania 40 rolls around.

2023 was a strange year for Lesnar

His feud with Cody Rhodes was impactful

Lesnar’s 2023 was defined by his series of matches with Cody Rhodes, turning on The American Nightmare just as the two looked as if they were about to team together on the Raw following WrestleMania 39. They had three matches, and, once it had concluded, it was Rhodes who had two victories compared to Brock’s one.

Also, we can’t forget that Lesnar also mixed it up with monsters such as Bobby Lashley and Omos on huge stages throughout the year. Truth is, he may have had a reduced role to play in WWE in terms of appearances, but he played his role perfectly and attention has now turned to the future, including when The Beast may make his first venture into the company in 2024.

This time last year, WWE fans were salivating at the thought of Brock Lesnar squaring up with The Ring General, Gunther at WrestleMania, something which remains a mouth-watering prospect for much of the audience. Much like in April 2023, the Austrian remains the Intercontinental Champion, and it still isn’t clear who the man will be to dethrone him, so the title may play a role in whether or not WWE choose to finally stage the dream match.

Alternatively, Brock Lesnar would never look out of place in any world title scene. At present, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns appear to have many different challengers set up as possibilities for the future, but The Beast would always be worthy of a championship match if needed. As always, as more comes out about Brock Lesnar’s WWE status and a possible return, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.