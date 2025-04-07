Brock Lesnar celebrated one of his most impressive victories in the UFC by giving legendary commentator Joe Rogan a bizarre gift that might actually be worth a small fortune today.

Heading into UFC 116 in July 2010, Lesnar was undoubtedly the biggest star in the promotion. The amateur wrestling standout - and former WWE Superstar - was the reigning UFC heavyweight champion at the time. He beat Randy Couture to win the title at UFC 91 in November 2008, before defending his gold against Frank Mir at UFC 100, in what would become one of the biggest-selling UFC pay-per-views of all time.

While Brock won both of the above contests relatively easily, his challenger at UFC 116, Shane Carwin, provided a much stiffer test. Carwin was so dominant as he rained down ground-and-pound on Lesnar in the first round that the champion was lucky to survive to see the end of the session. Referee Josh Rosenthal later explained that he was on the verge of stopping the fight in the opening round, but Brock's movement persuaded him to allow the action to continue.

"He [Brock] was taking some hard shots," he explained, per MMA Fighting. "When he curled up after that is when I commanded him to fight back, which at that point he did, and then he went for feet on the hips to push Carwin away and was able to get to his knees. He pretty much ran with it. He heard - he responded to my commands."

Brock Lesnar's Remarkable Comeback Win vs Shane Carwin

Brock was close to losing by knockout

Despite being fortunate that the referee didn't stop the contest, Lesnar still seemingly had a mountain to climb to get back into the fight. Remarkably, though, Brock secured a takedown in the early stages of round two.

Carwin, who had never been past the first round in his MMA career, was completely exhausted after working so hard to end the fight in the opening minutes and ultimately fell to defeat after getting caught in an arm triangle.

Brock Lesnar's Bizarre Gift to Joe Rogan After UFC 116 Win

Brock ignored Rogan's opening interview question while placing the item in his pocket