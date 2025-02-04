Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar has been named in an ongoing lawsuit against WWE's Vince McMahon.

In a lawsuit first filed in 2024, Janel Grant alleged that Vince McMahon and his colleague, John Lauranaitis, the former head of talent relations, were responsible for the sexual abuse, assault, and trafficking of her. In the lawsuit, she also detailed the involvement of a WWE Superstar, who only recently has been mentioned by name.

Brock Lesnar's WWE stats (as of 04/02/25) Total number of matches 435 Total number of wins 313 (72%) Total number of losses 114 (26.2%) Total number of draws 8 (1.8%)

In an amendment made to the original lawsuit, the Superstar involved has now been named as Brock Lesnar. Grant claims McMahon shared explicit photos of her with Lesnar and other men within and outside of the WWE.

Lesnar won the UFC heavyweight championship in 2008, and fought in the WWE both before and after his UFC career.

Brock Lesnar's Involvement With Vince McMahon

More details have since emerged about the lawsuit