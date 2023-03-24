Brock Lesnar could be quitting WWE following WrestleMania 39, it has been claimed.

Rumours emerged this month indicating that Brock had "said goodbye" to some of the WWE roster ahead of an exit in April.

And now, an update has emerged on how fans will be able to tell whether or not Lesnar is quitting WWE come WrestleMania.

Is Brock Lesnar leaving WWE?

As noted, rumours emerged this month which indicated that Brock had told people within WWE that he was "finishing up" with the company after WrestleMania 39.

Brock's contracts with WWE usually expire in April of each year, and it seemed like he was letting people know that he won't be signing a new deal when his current one is up.

However, the Wrestling Observer is reporting that only really Nick Khan, Triple H and Vince McMahon, as well as obviously Lesnar himself, know what the future holds for him, via WrestleTalk.

Regarding rumors of Lesnar. There were reports Lesnar had told people he’d be leaving soon and within the company the word had circulated. The only thing we know is that everything about Lesnar and what he’s doing is kept top secret and that Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, Paul Levesque know and maybe two others know and nobody else does.

So, the story is no one really knows what's happening with Brock now, so the reports that he's quitting WWE and will be done after WrestleMania appear to have been premature at the very least.

Will Brock Lesnar beat Omos at WrestleMania 39

Brock is slated to go one-on-one with Omos at WrestleMania 39, with WrestleVotes reporting that the match was pushed through by Vince McMahon, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Interestingly enough, the report from the Wrestling Observer explains that should Lesnar be quitting WWE, there's a big chance that he'll "lose clean" to Omos at the big show next weekend.

The last time Lesnar left for an extended period was when he put over McIntyre as big and as clean as he possibly could, so if there is a finish similar to that, that would be the m.o.

It's worth noting that the report doesn't state that the plan is for Omos to beat Brock, just that is Lesnar loses, it's quite likely that he could be heading out of WWE.

