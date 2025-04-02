Part and parcel of a WWE Superstar's media training is how to deal with the sceptics, aka those who call professional wrestling fake. When Dana White offered his less than positive remarks about the legitimacy of WWE, Brock Lesnar replied with a refreshingly honest response to the UFC CEO.

White ruffled more than a few feathers with his shots at WWE, forcing the hand of Lesnar during an interview on SportsCenter in 2015. Lesnar, who has won championships in both the UFC and WWE, turned the tables on White in a very unexpected way.

Brock Lesnar on WWE Being 'Fake'

“Well, of course, Dana, it’s fake,” agreed Lesnar, addressing White and his comments directly. “Everybody knows that, but it’s still the same. You’re promoting the same thing we’re promoting. Dana White is promoting fights, we’re promoting fights. It just so happens that we get a little more longevity out of our fights and out of our fighters because of the circumstances."

Lesnar went on to emphasise the entertainment value of professional wrestling and, controversially, suggested that Vince McMahon is better at promoting his business than White is. Lesnar's shocking response might just have been enough to prevent him returning to the UFC in the future.

“It is a staged arena, everybody knows that. If you can’t turn WWE on Monday night and get something outta that show and be entertained, there’s something wrong with you.