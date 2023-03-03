Brock Lesnar could be retiring from WWE after telling fellow wrestlers that he's "finishing up"

Brock Lesnar looks like he's going to be retiring from WWE, at least if reports are to be believed.

It's been claimed that Brock is telling his fellow WWE stars that he's "finishing up", even saying "goodbye" to some of them.

As such, some fans really do believe that Lesnar's days in WWE are coming to an end.

Is Brock Lesnar retiring from WWE?

The days of Brock Lesnar as one of WWE's top stars could be over, with 'The Beast' apparently looking at retiring.

PWInsider is reporting that Brock told people that he's "finishing up" with WWE, and even said goodbye to some talent at Raw this week.

Lesnar's contracts with WWE usually expire just after WrestleMania, so it seems like this year's show in Los Angeles could end up being his last.

It's worth noting that the report doesn't say that Lesnar is retiring, but the fact that he's telling people that he's "finishing up" with WWE certainly makes it seem that way.

It's worth noting that Lesnar had a close personal relationship with Vince McMahon, so perhaps the 77-year-old's exit from WWE in July 2022 has played into Brock's decision to potentially leave WWE.

Brock Lesnar

Who will Brock Lesnar face at WrestleMania 39?

This week on Raw, the show at which Lesnar was apparently saying "goodbye" to his fellow WWE stars, Brock's match for WrestleMania 39 was confirmed.

WWE announced that Lesnar will face Omos at WrestleMania, and unfortunately for Chief Content Officer Triple H, the match announcement wasn't met well.

Fans struggled to believe that 'The Game' would have Lesnar, one of his biggest stars, face Omos at the biggest show of the year, instead of someone more popular.

The outrage from fans is likely to be heightened even more if it becomes clear that his showdown with Omos could end up being Brock's final match in WWE, with many likely hoping for something bigger for him.

It's worth noting that reports from the Wrestling Observer have stated that Omos might not end up being Brock's final opponent, with WWE having a "backup" plan in reverse for 'The Beast', which you can read more about by clicking here.

GiveMeSport will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest news surrounding WWE's plans for Brock, and any potential information on his supposed retirement.