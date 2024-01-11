Highlights UFC 300 could see a major comeback with Brock Lesnar returning to the cage to fight UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Lesnar's strong wrestling following and formidable power makes him a major draw, despite his somewhat tainted legacy in the Octagon.

Michael Bisping has suggested Lesnar vs Aspinall as a potential headliner for UFC 300, which he has labelled a "mental" clash.

The headline act of UFC 300 has yet to be announced, but Michael Bisping has made a tantalising prediction that, if true, would see none other than Brock Lesnar return to the cage to fight UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

It's coming up to eight years since Lesnar's last fight - a no contest against Mark Hunt at UFC 200 way back in 2016 - but the 46-year-old former heavyweight champion could be tempted back. It's no stretch to imagine that, having competed at UFC 100 and UFC 200, the WWE legend could return for the next big milestone event.

The Beast Incarnate still has an incredibly strong following from his wrestling era, and his formidable power made him a fascinating competitor in the world of UFC, however, his legacy in the Octagon has been tainted somewhat by a failed drugs test in the aftermath of the bout with Mark Hunt.

Still, people love a comeback story, and there's no denying Lesnar would be a major draw for the UFC this time around. And what better way to tee up this return than to pit The Conqueror against the current champion Tom Aspinall?

With Jon Jones out of action until the summer with a tendon injury, it is thought Aspinall is keen to prove his worth. To the surprise of many, the Brit annihilated Sergei Pavlovich in the first round at UFC 295 in November to claim the interim title, after signing up to the fight just two-and-a-half weeks before the big date.

Michael Bisping wants Brock Lesnar at UFC 300

According to Michael Bisping, the 30-year-old could be the perfect opponent should Lesnar agree to revive his UFC career. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Bisping teased the idea of Lesnar stepping into the cage, and proposed a 'mental' clash between the WWE icon and Aspinall.

"UFC 300, will we see Brock Lesnar on there again? It sounds stupid because Brock Lesnar is no spring chicken. He's 46 years old, but remember Randy Couture fought on to the ripe old age of about 47? Fighters have gone on longer. Guess what? When there are millions of dollars on the line, people will come and fight.

"And people would love to see Brock Lesnar stepping in there once again. Who would really push the needle in a massive way? Brock Lesnar. He's only 46, he's still a draw, people love him. The UFC and the WWE, they're both owned by the same parent company now. So, I would imagine that the politics and the contractual stuff would be pretty easy waters to navigate. I can't see that being a hurdle."

On the idea of pairing Lesnar with Aspinall, Bisping added: "Call me crazy. Call me Tom Aspinall's number one fanboy, but could you imagine Brock Lesnar vs. Tom Aspinall headlining UFC 300? Maybe it's just wishful thinking. But Tom Aspinall-Brock Lesnar, that would just be mental. That is the type of thing I think the UFC are going to do."

UFC 300 card so far

Only five fights have been made official as things stand

UFC 300 fights confirmed so far (as of 11/01/24 Zhang Weili vs Yan Xiaonan Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

As it stands, UFC 300 has just five fights on the card and Dana White has yet to announce the main attraction. Now that the idea has been put out into the world, we want nothing more than to see Brock Lesnar and Tom Aspinall trading blows in April. Only time will tell whether this will come to fruition.