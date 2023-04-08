In the past week, the world of combat sports has been coming to terms with the sensational news that the UFC and the WWE will merge as part of one large corporation.

Vince McMahon had seemed dead set on selling the WWE rights for months, and it seems he has finally got his wish with the $21.4 billion merger.

Although at this moment it is still somewhat unclear exactly what the merger means for the sports, all parties involved seem confident that the merger can further grow two already massive audiences.

Fighters from both sports have quickly jumped on the hype train with numerous fighters posting pictures of themselves with UFC and WWE belts, suggesting they could one day cross the divide.

One of the people to do this is Conor McGregor, much to the excitement of his fans who seemingly loved the idea of the Irishman trying his hand at WWE. After all, no doubt he’d have the showmanship for the transition.

If McGregor were to make the move into WWE in the future, he wouldn’t be the first to do it.

Who has swapped UFC for WWE?

Back in 2018, Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut at WrestleMania 34 off the back of an incredibly successful UFC career. Since then, she has been a constant figure at the top of woman’s wrestling, largely dominating the competition having won her first title at 2018’s SummerSlam.

In the other direction, Brock Lesnar made the switch from WWE to UFC in 2008 and even won the heavyweight title in just his fourth fight against Randy Couture at UFC 91.

After a series of injuries, Lesnar went back to wrestling before attempting to make a UFC comeback in 2016, where he defeated Mark Hunt only to fail drugs tests in the aftermath.

In response to the controversy, McGregor went in hard on Lesnar and took shots at the WWE in the process.

To say Lesnar wasn’t impressed by the Irishman’s comments would be an understatement as the American came back swinging hard.

Brock Lesnar's opinion of Conor McGregor

“I take s**** bigger than that kid, alright?

“I know you guys all play f****** video games, and you live in this false sense of f****** reality and s***.

“I’m 200 and ninety f****** pounds. Alright, this guy is 145 pounds, that’s if he’s lucky and gets up and eats his f****** wheaties, okay.”

Lesnar then challenged McGregor to enter the WWE: “I came to your arena and kicked a**. Now if you want, and you’re so f****** tough, come to our arena and try to kick some a**.”

These comments now seem extra interesting given the merging of the two industries and McGregor’s social media activity.

Maybe we could see the two fight after all; especially given that McGregor now claims to weigh around 265lbs ahead of his UFC comeback. If they were to fight in the UFC, the two men could even share the same weight category!

With the WWE/UFC merger, it would be no surprise to see more fighters moving between the two sports. Who knows, maybe a fight between McGregor and Lesnar could be on the cards after all, many years after their initial conflict.