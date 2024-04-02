Highlights Brock Purdy is the only offensive skill player on the list, having earned an extra $739,795 through NFL performance-based pay, nearly matching his base salary.

Current Jets guard and former Raven John Simpson received $974,613, the largest amount of performance-based pay for any player in 2023.

The program is designed to reward players exceeding contract expectations, with over $2.4 billion paid out since 2002.

Brock Purdy, the most underpaid man in professional sports, earned himself an extra $739,795 in 2023 thanks to the NFL's annual performance-based pay (PBP) distribution system.

The San Francisco 49ers' quarterback got three-quarters of the way to matching his base salary of $985,000 for this past season, according to Tom Pelissero.

Purdy’s bonus check was part of the $393.8 million pool players who performed beyond their contract earn yearly. The program is designed to compensate players whose play far exceeds their salary. Here’s more on the system and who else cashed some bonus checks in 2023.

Who Else Made Themselves Extra Money in 2023?

Baltimore's John Simpson tops the list with nearly $1 million in PBP

The program was implemented as part of the 2002 Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. Since then, roughly 2.4 billion has been paid over to deserving players who exceeded their contractual expectations.

This year, Baltimore Ravens guard John Simpson enjoyed the biggest check, earning an extra $974,613. The former fourth round pick out of Clemson nearly doubled his $1.01 million salary for the 2023 season. The New York Jets took notice of his play in Baltimore and inked him to a two-year, $12 million deal to join their o-line revamp. Everything just turned up Simpson this offseason.

Other players who earned big payouts were Indianapolis Colts safety Reed Blankenship (923,059), Buffalo Bills OT Spencer Brown ($912,723), Cincinnati Bengals OG Cordell Volson ($905,972), and Miami Dolphins CB Kader Kohou ($878,167).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brock Purdy was the only offensive skill position player to make the PBP's top 25 in 2023, ranking 24th. Interestingly, offensive linemen were rewarded most, with seven of the top 10 PBP numbers (and 11 of the top 25) going to the guys in the offensive trenches. Defensive secondaries also made out like gang-busters, with 10 DBs also making the list. The other three slots were claimed by linebackers.

For those law students wondering the exact wording of how the PBP gets awarded, here’s some legalese:

Performance-Based Pay is computed by using a player index (“Index”). To calculate the Index, a player’s “PBP Playtime” (defined as the player’s regular season total plays played on offense, defense and special teams, divided by the number of plays in which the player with the most total combined plays participated on that team) is divided by his “PBP Compensation” (defined as each player’s regular season full salary, including his prorated portion of signing bonus, and earned incentives). Each player’s Index is then compared to those of all other players on his team to determine the amount of his Performance-Based Pay. If a player’s full season salary is less than the CBA Minimum Salary for a player with seven or more Credited Seasons, additional salary will be imputed to that player so that his salary is equal to the Minimum Salary for a player with seven or more Credited Seasons (i.e., $1.165M for the 2023 season). By imputing a minimum salary of $1.165 million, a slightly higher percentage of the pool is directed to high-performing veteran players whose salaries exceed $1.165 million, but are not among the highest in the League, as contemplated by the formula. This imputation of salary is solely for the purpose of calculating distributions from the pool and does not affect the actual salary paid to the player under his contract.

Because the PBP is based on playing time compared to base salary rather than actual statistical output, Purdy earned just the 24th most. If it were also based on stats, Purdy and Dallas Cowboys CB DaRon Bland ($759,756, 20th) would likely have garnered the most money.

