San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and head coach Kyle Shanahan look to bounce back after an overtime loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. This offseason will be the first real chance for the two to prepare for the upcoming season with no doubt or hiccups.

Purdy spoke at the 49ers 2024 State of the Franchise event, and discussed learning under the eighth-year head coach:

Here, in OTAs, getting with (head coach) Kyle (Shanahan) and going over all the games that we played in (last year), every play, and going over situational football and stuff, and taking that and actually going out on the field and running things and repping things, and throwing to receivers. Last year, I didn't have that. So now that I'm able to attack those kinds of things, I feel like I've gotten better.

Purdy recovered from a UCL injury that he suffered in the NFC Championship game the year before, so his participation in offseason programs could be a huge leap for the QB entering his third season.

The NFL only gets more competitive, and the same can be said for not only the NFC, but the NFC West. The 49ers will need to continue their reign with the help of Purdy under center.

Big Expectations Follow Purdy After an MVP-Caliber Season

History does not favor Super Bowl-losing QBs

The 49ers had a 22-19 lead in overtime of Super Bowl 58. The Chiefs answered by marching down the field and scoring a touchdown for the walk-off win.

Purdy didn't shy away from answering a question about how the loss affected his outlook on the upcoming season and how it motivates him.

We got all the way to the end. We're right there and weren't able to finish it. So for me, I had that taste in my mouth.

Despite the disappointment of losing in the Super Bowl, the 49ers reached the NFC Championship for a third year in a row to solidify their dominance in the conference. Shanahan and Purdy must now prepare for the road to a fourth NFC Championship, which would be an incredible feat.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Brock Purdy had the NFL's highest passer rating with 113.

Purdy shined in 2023 with the help of an elite supporting cast of offensive weapons like Christian McCaffery, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk.

Having weapons means nothing without a steady hand throwing the ball. Purdy led the NFL in passer rating, finished fifth in passing yards, and third in passing touchdowns.

Brock Purdy's 2023 Stats Category Stat Passing Yards 4,280 Passing Touchdowns 31 Completion % 69.4 QB Rating 113 QB Record 12-4

The 49ers will have a difficult road back to the Super Bowl, and no team in the modern era ever returned to the Super Bowl with a quarterback who lost their first game. They will host the New York Jets in Week 1 in a highly anticipated Monday Night Football match-up.

