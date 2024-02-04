Highlights Brock Purdy's journey from lightly recruited high school quarterback to San Francisco 49ers superstar is defined by breaking records and exceeding expectations.

Purdy was famously the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Purdy's performance in the NFL has surpassed the expectations of many, setting records and helping the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

From being overlooked by the big programs coming out of high school to becoming Mr. Irrelevant to battling Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl, Brock Purdy hasn't taken the most orthodox of routes to superstardom.

But exceeding expectations and breaking records have helped define his life as a football player, starting with his high-school days in Arizona up to this current run with the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl 58.

Purdy is the first quarterback from Arizona, the first Mr. Irrelevant, and the first Iowa State quarterback to start in a Super Bowl. But that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to firsts for the 24-year-old.

Purdy was a three-star recruit in high school

Purdy’s origin story

Nick Oza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Playing at Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona, Purdy's football career began to take off a bit during his junior season in 2016. He'd lost nearly 30 pounds from the previous year following a bout with mononucleosis but ripped off 3,333 passing yards and 42 touchdowns, adding another 842 yards and six scores on the ground. He led Perry to the 6A title game but failed to receive any major offers.

Purdy returned for his senior season 20 pounds heavier, setting 6A season records for passing yards (4,405) and touchdown passes (57) en route to winning 2017 Arizona High School Football Player of the Year, beating out future Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson for the honor.

Purdy again led the unheralded Pumas to the state championship game against powerhouse Chandler High School, to whom they'd lost the previous year. In a spectacular game, he unleashed 453 total yards and six total touchdowns in a valiant 49-42 loss.

The performance elicited interest from many of the top colleges, including the University of Alabama. But according to a conversation with Purdy's high school coach, Preston Jones, Nick Saban never really got to know him:

“Brock told me, ‘He didn’t really know me, Coach.’ (Saban said), ‘You’re below average in height. Your arm strength is whatever. Your accuracy is average.’ And as soon as he mentioned the accuracy, Brock knew right away: ‘This guy doesn’t know me.’ Because, if anything, that’s his strength. He goes, ‘Coach, he didn’t know who I was.’”

“He came back from his recruiting trip and said, ‘I want to go somewhere and try to kick his ass,’” Jones recalled.

He set more records at Iowa State

Purdy took over as QB1 for the Cyclones as a freshman

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdy ultimately landed at Iowa State, and, similar to his high-school experience, he began his career with the Cyclones as the third-string quarterback. Nevertheless, he ended up starting eight games as a freshman and went on to break school records for completions (993), completion percentage (67.7%), passing yards (12,170), passing touchdowns (81), and total touchdowns (100).

His time with the Cyclones also marked the first time since the mid-1920s that the school had four consecutive winning campaigns.

But despite his big numbers, Purdy wasn't seen by most as a great NFL prospect, as most scouts didn't like his overall athleticism and maintained that his arm strength and throwing repertoire wouldn't translate to the professional level.

And we all know what happened next.

The San Francisco 49ers made Purdy the 2022 "Mr. Irrelevant"

A superhero rises in San Francisco

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

During the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy watched as eight quarterbacks were taken. And as the draft came to a close, it looked as if eight would be the final number.

However, with the 262nd and final pick, Purdy was selected by the 49ers, thus giving him the "Mr. Irrelevant" moniker that comes with the selection. For those needing a refresher, these were the QBs taken:

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 1, 20th overall

Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons, Round 3, 74th overall

Malik Willis, Tennessee Titans, Round 3, 86th overall

Matt Corral, Carolina Panthers, Round 3, 94th overall

Bailey Zappe, New England Patriots, Round 4, 137th overall

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders, Round 5, 144th overall

Chris Oladokun, Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 7, 241st overall

Skylar Thompson, Miami Dolphins, Round 7, 247th overall

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers, Round 7, 262nd overall

Two years in, Purdy is clearly leaps and bounds above the eight signal-callers selected ahead of him, and one has to wonder where he'd fall in a redraft.

With veteran Jimmy Garoppolo and 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance leading the QB depth chart, Purdy wasn't even expected to make the roster as a rookie. However, head coach Kyle Shanahan knew he had something special and even told owner Jed York as much during training camp:

"He grabs me after practice," York said, "and (Shanahan) says, 'We got to talk.' And that's generally not a good thing when your coach tells you, 'We got to talk.' I think our third-string quarterback is our best quarterback.

"One thing owners don't love to hear (is) when they've invested money and/or draft picks ... into people, and the last pick in the draft is the guy we think is the best," York said. "That's generally not great news, but he (was) honest. ... When Brock (later) took over, we had a calm about it."

Once Lance went down early in the 2022 season and then Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury of his own a short time later, Purdy made Shanahan look prophetic, blowing away expectations yet again, going undefeated in five regular-season starts and leading the Niners to the NFC Championship Game.

And one has to wonder how that loss to the Philadelphia Eagles would've gone had Purdy not gotten hurt.

During the 2023 regular season, Purdy proved his rookie campaign was no fluke, leading San Francisco to the top seed in the NFC and putting himself in the NFL MVP discussion while completing 69.4% of his passes for 4,280 yards with 31 touchdowns against 11 interceptions and leading all QBs with a 113.0 passer rating.

And he's now set to take on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

This is the stuff movies are made about, folks. The football world is now waiting to see if Purdy can provide the happy ending by hoisting a Lombardi Trophy.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.