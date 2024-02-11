Highlights Brock Purdy's rise from unwanted quarterback to potential Super Bowl champion has sparked a heated debate about whether he is a product of his environment.

Purdy offers clear upgrades over his predecessor, Jimmy Garoppolo, with his playmaking ability and fortitude.

Super Bowl 58 will be the ultimate test for Purdy as he faces a tough challenge against the high-performing defense of the Kansas City Chiefs.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's meteoric rise is something out of a fairy tale. The once unwanted and irrelevant quarterback has transformed into the face of a potential Super Bowl-winning team.

Fans love a good underdog story, but what happens when one graduates from that status? Purdy led the league in QBR and finished top five in MVP voting in 2023. This newfound prestige has left Purdy in the middle of a heated debate, with many calling him a product of his environment. The Iowa State alum can put this narrative to bed with a Super Bowl 58 victory.

Purdy is a clear upgrade

Purdy's game offers numerous advantages over prior 49ers quarterbacks

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

This isn’t the first time a Kyle Shanahan quarterback has fought the system quarterback allegations. Just four years ago, Jimmy Garoppolo entered the Super Bowl, with many questioning whether he was good enough to get San Francisco over the hump. These concerns were eventually validated, as Garoppolo was unable to deliver down the stretch.

This offseason, Garoppolo signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he was eventually benched upon the firing of Josh McDaniels. In a way, Purdy is atoning for Garoppolo’s sins. With his predecessor never disproving his doubters, Purdy has to do even more to prove himself.

There are two main differences between Purdy and Garoppolo. Firstly, Purdy is a legitimate playmaker. Following his ACL surgery, Garoppolo was one of the least mobile quarterbacks in the league and offered little improvisational ability. Purdy’s athleticism allows him to extend plays with his legs and make second-reaction throws, giving Shanahan’s offense a new wrinkle.

Secondly, Purdy has shown more fortitude. While it’s nearly impossible to quantify mentality, Garoppolo tended to crumble when things went south, whereas Purdy has been able to bounce back from mistakes. Also, despite being a much smaller player, Purdy is more willing to absorb contact and take hits as he’s throwing the football.

The relationship between Purdy and Garoppolo can best be described as mutually beneficial. It’s reasonable to think Purdy wouldn’t be as successful in a different situation, but there’s also a reason the 49ers offense never looked this good before Purdy arrived. If anyone could operate Shanahan’s offense this effectively, then how come no one has?

Overall, Purdy and Garoppolo have fewer similarities than differences. Still, until Purdy wins the one thing Garoppolo never did, the comparisons will persist.

Chiefs defense represents the ultimate test

Purdy faces one of the toughest challenges of his NFL career

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 58 is the ultimate test for Purdy, not only because of the magnitude of the contest but because of the difficulty of his assignment. The 2023 Chiefs defense is leagues above the one that San Francisco faced in 2019.

2023 Chiefs Defense rankings Category NFL Rank Scoring defense 2nd Yards allowed 2nd Sacks 2nd Yards per play 5th

Along with the high-end talent on the roster, the Chiefs run an exotic defense featuring pre-snap disguises, such as rotating safeties and simulated pressures. Diagnosing the pre-snap look takes a lot of brain power to begin with, and against Kansas City, Purdy will be working overtime.

In an offense predicated on timing like San Francisco’s, quick processing is essential. Purdy not only needs to make the correct reads, but do so with haste. In addition to facing an elite defense, Purdy has to deal with Patrick Mahomes on the other side. Football isn’t a true one-on-one contest, especially with quarterbacks, but Purdy won’t have the same margin for error.

One-game referendums can be overplayed, but Super Bowl 58 gives Purdy the chance to earn his stripes. In what will likely be the most-viewed television event of this year, he faces a high-performing defense and the best quarterback alive. It’s hard to exaggerate the stakes of such a game, not just for the 49ers, but for Purdy’s reputation.

One win from glory

Purdy can go down in history with a Super Bowl victory

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Championships aren’t the end-all of football discourse, but they seem to be the single most important accolade when discussing legacy. Fair or not, championships legitimize players in a way that other accomplishments can’t.

The ideal franchise quarterback is one that can win a championship. Everything else takes a backseat. If Purdy wins a Super Bowl at age 24, the fact that he plays in a quarterback-friendly offense or doesn’t have the same physical attributes as other quarterbacks in the league would become irrelevant—just like he was on draft night two years ago.

Purdy 2023 NFL Ranks Category Purdy Rank Passing Yards 4,280 5th Completion % 69.4 4th Yards/Attempt 9.6 1st TD Rate 7.0 1st INT Rate 2.5 T-24th Passer Rating 113.0 1st Success Rate 54.7 1st

The narrative surrounding Purdy has become tiring. A signature performance and a championship ring could put the "system quarterback/game-manager" label to rest, at least for now.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.