Since taking over as QB1 for the San Francisco 49ers just over a year ago, Brock Purdy has been nothing short of spectacular.

Famously taken with the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Iowa State alum was thrown to the wolves a season ago following a season-ending injury to Jimmy Garoppolo but showed no fear as he became the first quarterback to ever beat a Tom Brady-led team in his first career start.

Purdy ultimately won his first seven starts, including a pair of playoff games, and didn't take his first loss until the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, during which he suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter that rendered him unable to throw the ball more than 10 yards. One has to wonder what would have happened had the injury not occurred.

Clearly determined to prove his Cinderella story to close the 2022 campaign wasn't a fluke, Purdy has been absolutely phenomenal in his first full season as a starter.

Not only does the soon-to-be 24-year-old have the 49ers sitting atop the NFC standings at 11-3, but he's also the clear-cut favorite in the NFL MVP race heading into a Christmas Day clash with the AFC-leading Baltimore Ravens.

As an added bonus, Purdy also has a shot over the final three weeks of the season to break a pair of franchise passing records.

Brock Purdy is on the verge of breaking two San Francisco 49ers passing records

Purdy has a shot to set new single-season records for passing yards and touchdowns

As he's been for the vast majority of the 2023 campaign, Purdy was fantastic in San Francisco's 45-29 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15, completing 64% of his passes for 242 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

For the season, the Arizona native has now thrown for 3,795 yards, good for ninth on the franchise's single-season passing yards list. However, he trails the leader by just 483 yards. And that leader may surprise some as it's neither Joe Montana nor Steve Young, who are easily the two greatest quarterbacks in 49ers history.

The record actually belongs to Jeff Garcia, who threw for 4,278 yards during the 2000 season in which San Francisco went 6-10.

San Francisco 49ers Single-Season Passing Yards Rank Player Year Games Cmp Att Yards 1 Jeff Garcia 2000 16 355 561 4,278 2 Steve Young 1998 15 322 517 4,170 3 Steve Young 1993 16 314 462 4,023 4 Jimmy Garoppolo 2019 16 329 476 3,978 5 Steve Young 1994 16 324 461 3,969 6 Joe Montana 1990 15 321 520 3,944 7 Joe Montana 1983 16 332 515 3,910 8 Jimmy Garoppolo 2021 15 301 441 3,810 9 Brock Purdy 2023 14 268 384 3,795

If Purdy maintains his average of 271 passing yards per game, he'll break into the top three on Monday night against the Ravens.

He'd then take the top spot when the 49ers take on the Washington Commanders in Week 17, which would eliminate any controversy as he would have played the same 16 games Garcia did back in 2000.

If he does need a 17th game to break the record, San Francisco hosts the Los Angeles Rams to close out the season.

In addition to the passing yards record, Purdy also has a chance to break the franchise mark for touchdown passes in a single season. He enters Week 16 with a league-leading 29, seven shy of Steve Young's 36 in 1998.

San Francisco 49ers Single-Season Passing TD Rank Player Year Games TD 1 Steve Young 1998 15 36 2 Steve Young 1994 16 35 3 Jeff Garcia 2001 16 32 T4 Jeff Garcia 2000 16 31 T4 Joe Montana 1987 16 31 6 John Brodie 1965 13 30 T7 Steve Young 1993 16 29 T7 Brock Purdy 2023 14 29

Given Purdy's average of 2.1 touchdown passes per game this season, he's currently not on pace to surpass Young. However, over the last three weeks, he's averaged 3.3, which would give him the record if he maintains that same pace over the next three games.

Regardless of whether he breaks either of these records, Purdy has had an impressive season, one that could very well end with him not only winning NFL MVP but a Super Bowl as well.

