Highlights Quarterback Brock "Mr. Irrelevant" Purdy's cheap contract gives the San Francisco 49ers a huge advantage on and off the field in a salary cap league where teams have limited spending.

Purdy has impressive stats with the 49ers, leading the NFL in passer rating and ranking second in yards per attempt, showing his high level of play consistently.

The 49ers have an exceptional roster around Purdy, and his rookie deal allows the team to have flexibility and retain other key players.

The San Francisco 49ers field a murderer’s row on both sides of the ball thanks, in part, to their quarterback Brock “Mr. Irrelevant” Purdy. His total cash earnings of $870,000 for 2023 ranks 78th among all QBs, which puts him behind backups like Cooper Rush, Blaine Gabbert, and Brian Hoyer. Purdy’s own back-up, Sam Darnold makes nearly five times as much as him!

In a salary cap league where teams can only spend $208 million annually to fill their rosters, Brock’s contract helps enormously. Here’s how the last player drafted in 2022 gives the 49ers a massive advantage on and off the field.

Read more: Fred Warner's "insatiable desire" to improve has led to 49ers LB's NFL success

In For Penny, In For A Purdy

Since Purdy took over the controls after Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury in December of last season, the 49ers have lost exactly one game that Brock finished. Before his first hiccup against a historic Cleveland Browns defense, the young QB led the NFL in passer rating (113.5). He also ranked second in yards per attempt (8.5) while tallying 21 combined passing and rushing TDs against just 4 turnovers.

Even his very demanding head coach Kyle Shanahan remains impressed,

That’s pretty ridiculous. You’ve just got to watch the tape. He plays at a high level every time he's been out there. He’s done it in a lot of different situations versus a lot of different defenses, on the road, at home, playoff games, when injured. You can’t do all that stuff, he’s been out there too long. It’s on tape.

An All-Star cast

Of course, a lot of the credit for Purdy’s incredible play goes to the insane talent level around him. No other team in the NFL can boast two Pro Bowl-level wide receivers (Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel) an All-Pro tight end (George Kittle), the best LT in the game (Trent Williams), and the best all-around running back (Christian McCaffrey).

That doesn’t even include the defense headed by the best linebacker duo in the game (Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw) and multiple All-Pro level pass rushers (Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, and Arik Armstead). Former All-Pro 49ers offensive tackle and member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team Joe Staley spoke to the value of Purdy’s contract:

I do think it's huge actually, you know him being on his rookie deal. And being, you know, last pick in the draft gave the 49ers a ton of flexibility to re-sign Nick Bosa this offseason, we have Deebo Samuel under contract in the future, having Brandon Aiyuk, you know, George Kittle, all those pieces. Getting the trade of Christian McCaffrey. And we're seeing that, the ability for them to have flexibility in every other position. And I really do think it's because of that quarterback contract that Brock has.

Because of how little they can pay their starting quarterback, the 49ers have been able to lock up a lot of their other talent for the future. Just this year, Bosa signed a massive five-year, $170 million deal, and they scooped Hargrave from the free agent frenzy with a four-year, $84 million contract. Not to mention all the long-term deals for guys like Williams, Samuel, and Warner that they already hammered out in the previous couple of years.

The best deal in sports

Considering Purdy’s unreal level of play paired with his bargain-basement contract, it’s not absurd to argue that he’s actually on the best deal in all of sports! The average salary for starting QBs falls around 25 million a year, by far the most expensive position in the sport.

That’s over 25 times more than Purdy which leaves an embarrassment of riches for the 49ers to pour in to the rest of the roster. It’s not unlike the huge advantage Tom Brady gave the New England Patriots by signing less than market deals for years. Undoubtedly, the former Iowa State Cyclone counts as the only starting QB in the NFL who splits rent with a roommate.

Brock Purdy 2023 Game Log Week/Opponent Comp Pct Yards/Att Yards TD INT Passer Rating Week 1 @ PIT 65.5 7.6 220 2 0 111.3 Week 2 @ LAR 68.0 8.2 206 0 0 93.1 Week 3 vs. NYG 67.6 8.4 310 2 0 111.3 Week 4 vs. ARI 95.2 13.5 283 1 0 134.6 Week 5 vs. DAL 70.8 10.5 252 4 0 144.4 Week 6 @ CLE 44.4 4.6 125 1 1 55.3

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: 5 Trade Destinations for Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy