Highlights The Pittsburgh Steelers reinforced their offensive line by drafting three linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Broderick Jones, the team's 2023 first-round pick, has served as a mentor for the incoming rookies despite being in just his second year.

By improving their offensive line, the Steelers should be able to field a more consistent offense than they have in recent seasons.

Even though they held just a 5% chance of making the playoffs with three weeks remaining in the 2023 regular season, the Pittsburgh Steelers once again defied the odds and managed to secure a postseason berth for the third time in four years. The late-season run came on the back of the Steelers' traditional foundations: a strong defense (sixth in points per game allowed) and a solid rushing attack.

After getting back to those values in the second half of the 2023 campaign, Pittsburgh doubled down on their approach this offseason. They filled a hole in their already stout defense by shelling out $41 million to linebacker Patrick Queen in free agency, then continued rebuilding the offensive trenches through the selection of three offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In the blink of an eye, 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones went from being one of the most green members of the Steelers' offensive line to one of their more experienced players. Even though he's just three months older than second-round pick Zach Frazier and younger than fellow 2024 draftees Troy Fautanu and Mason McCormick, Jones was playing the veteran mentor role during organized team activities, something he couldn't quite believe, according to TribLive's Joe Rutter.

It’s kind of crazy because they look at me for support. I was just in their shoes last year. I try to help out as much as I can, and they are doing great.

Jones played left tackle at the University of Georgia, but started 10 games in the opposite tackle spot as a rookie a season ago. He's expected to be Pittsburgh's long-term solution on the left side, and is currently projected to start at left tackle over Dan Moore Jr., per Pro Football Focus.

Pittsburgh's Offensive Line Should Be Much Improved

The middle-of-the-pack unit could be top-tier in 2024

The Steelers offensive line finished 17th in PFF's end-of-year rankings, a decidedly average placement. That ranking was in spite of Moore Jr. allowing pressure from the blind side of Pittsburgh's quarterbacks at a league-worst 10.8% rate. Left guard Isaac Seumalo helped make up for it by earning the 12th-highest grade at his position, but overall, there is still plenty of room for the group to grow.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to PFF, Isaac Seumalo had the worst two games of his Steelers' career to open the 2023 season. From then on, though, he had the sixth-best grade among guards in the NFL.

Outside of Jones moving back to his original spot of left tackle, there should be other changes to Pittsburgh's starting five. Center Mason Cole was one of the league's worst pass-blocking centers (33rd of 36 qualifiers) last year, while Fautanu is well-equipped to replace Jones at right tackle.

Pittsburgh Steelers Starting Offensive Line - 2024 (PFF) Position 2023 Starter 2024 Projected Starter LT Dan Moore Jr. Broderick Jones LG Isaac Seumalo Isaac Seumalo C Mason Cole Nate Herbig RG James Daniels James Daniels RT Broderick Jomes Troy Fautanu

Herbig presumably has the early edge at center, but that may just be out of courtesy. Frazier was a two-time All-American center at West Virginia, and could easily usurp the five-year pro with a strong training camp.

If the trio of Jones, Frazier and Fautanu can provide quality production alongside their veteran guards from the jump, the Steelers' offense should perform at a level closer to their "Killer B's" days than the ones they became accustomed to under former coordinator Matt Canada.

