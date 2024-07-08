Highlights Chelsea may sell academy graduates Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah this summer.

The club needs to balance finances and may sacrifice academy graduates to sign more players.

Romelu Lukaku is also negotiating his Stamford Bridge exit.

Chelsea academy graduates Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah could make way for further incoming signings this summer, with both players attracting interest, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are eager to add further reinforcements after already signing four players in this window, and Cobham graduates may be sacrificed in order for the club to continue to operate within financial regulations. Broja started just six Premier League games for the west Londoners before joining Fulham on loan last season, while Chalobah started ten.

Both players are now deemed surplus to requirements, and according to Sheth, the club will listen to suitable offers for the pair. Everton are said to be strong contenders to sign Borja, with AC Milan also looking at the stiker, while Fulham are understood to be interested in Chalobah.

Chelsea Duo Up For Sale

Academy sales register as pure profit

Despite Chelsea's excessive spending over the last two years, the club are looking to do further business this summer. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has arrived at Stamford Bridge in a £30 million deal, joining Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu and Omari Kellyman as the west London side's latest acquisitions.

However, the Blues will have to sell if they want to purchase more players, and will look to move on academy players whose sales register as pure profit on the books. Conor Gallagher has been linked with a £50 million move to Aston Villa, but the club could instead look to move on lesser names.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth suggested Broja and Chalobah as two potential departures. Addressing Chelsea's plans, the journalist said:

"I think we can always expect incomings at Chelsea. They do love a transfer window, and they will be in the market to improve, not only with incomings, I'd expect outgoings as well. The likes of Armando Broja and maybe even Trevoh Chalobah could go as well, if they get good offers for either of those players."

Chelsea are reportedly in ongoing talks over signing an experienced striker to provide cover and competition for Nicolas Jackson. This deal would essentially make Broja redundant within the Blues' squad, furthering the need to move the Albanian - who Ben Jacobs has previously told GIVEMESPORT was valued at £35m - on.

Meanwhile, the arrival of Tosin and links to Riccardo Calafiori suggest Chalobah's place within Enzo Maresca's ensemble is very much under threat. If a new central defender is to arrive, the £25m-rated star would join a crowded cohort of Tosin, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill and Benoit Badiashile.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (Premier League Only) Stat Broja Jackson Appearances 21 35 Goals 1 14 Expected Goals Per 90 0.6 0.6 Shots Per 90 2.17 2.57 Key Passes Per 90 0.67 1.22

Lukaku Expected to Leave Stamford Bridge

The striker is currently earning £200k per week

Another player who is likely to be on the way out of Chelsea this summer is Romelu Lukaku, who is set to 'accelerate' exit talks. The Belgian endured an underwhelming campaign on loan at Roma last season, as well as a disappointing Euros with Belgium, and is now looking for a new permanent home.

The 31-year-old has 12 months remaining on his current contract and is currently earning £200,000 a week in west London, so the Blues will be eager to shift the player in order to save significant amounts of money, that can also be reinvested into incomings.

Related Chelsea Make Karim Adeyemi a Priority Target Chelsea are reportedly ramping up their interest in Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 04/07/2024