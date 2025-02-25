Summary Bron Breakker is one of the most unique athletes in WWE.

Breakker's insane speed was on full display during his match with Dominik Mysterio on RAW.

The Intercontinental Champion dominated Mysterio despite interference from The Judgment Day.

Bron Breakker broke the internet during the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match when he destroyed YouTube star Speed with arguably the most vicious spear he delivered in his career. The devastation was in large part due to the speed Breakker picked up while running through the ropes before giving Speed the spear of his life.

It's been said countless times since he debuted in WWE: Breakker is a future world champion. Breakker is the son of Rick Steiner and the godson of Scott Steiner. So it goes without saying that the second-generation superstar was born to be in the industry.

Standing at 6-feet and weighing 250 pounds, the WWE Intercontinental Champion has the physique of an absolute stud. But apart from his chiseled frame and sheer strength, Breakker also possesses other-worldly speed that makes him one of the most unique specimens in professional wrestling.

Bron Breakker Channels Usain Bolt on WWE Raw

Breakker destroyed Dominik Mysterio with insane speed

After inadvertently getting speared in half on WWE RAW last week, Dominik Mysterio wanted to get some modicum of revenge against Bron Breakker. But as the saying goes, be careful what you wish for. And clearly, 'Dirty Dom' wasn't careful enough. Just seconds into their match on RAW this week, Breakker exploded with Usain Bolt levels speed across the ring and nearly sent Mysterio flying out of the Heritage Bank Center with a vicious clothesline. The Intercontinental Champion shot off the ropes faster than ever, which led some fans to speculate that he truly despises 'Dirty Dom.'

Surprisingly, Mysterio was able to get up after getting some help from Finn Balor and Carlito on the outside. The IC Champ proceeded to dominate Dirty Dom until The Judgment Day came into the fray and pulled Breakker out of the ring. The interference helped Mysterio take advantage until Breakker recovered and delivered a breathtaking Frankensteiner to his fellow second-generation star. Fired up, Breakker put the straps down and signaled to put Mysterio to sleep. But Balor and Carlito once again pulled Breakker outside and sent him into the steel steps.

As soon as the bell rang, the trio pounced on the fallen Breakker. But the numbers game wasn't enough to put the Intercontinental Champion down. Soon enough, Breakker powered through. Unfortunately for Carlito, he was on the receiving end of the 27-year-old's vicious spear tonight. With a steel chair in hand, Balor looked to take advantage. But the athletic freak stopped him in his tracks, prompting Finn to wisely retreat.

Despite making the smart move to fight another day, Balor did have an intriguing stare down with the Intercontinental Champion. Is this setting up an eventual showdown between the two in the near future, perhaps at WrestleMania?