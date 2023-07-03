Bron Breakker has already had a truly awesome career in the WWE's NXT brand, but after his recent match with the main roster's Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, the hard-hitting former two-time NXT Champion could find his way to the main roster sooner rather than late. His recent program with Rollins shows that WWE Creative is clearly testing the waters on the 25-year-old son of WWE Hall of Famer, Rick Steiner. If the match with The Visionary is anything to go by, he seems as ready as he will ever be.

Breakker looks like a star and wrestles like a Steiner, and that has money written all over it, and it looks like Triple H and Vince McMahon see that too. If Breakker's jump to the main roster is right around the corner, here are five potential feuds for the young superstar that would allow him to instantly make an impact and help him to further claw his way up the ladder to the top of WWE Raw and SmackDown. Get ready, there are some dream matches on this list that could actually happen!

5 Bron Breakker Vs. Seth Rollins

The most likely candidate for Bron Breakker's first feud on the main roster is with the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins. The two superstars have already met in the ring after Breakker shockingly called out Rollins to put his title on the line to which Rollins obliged. The two wrestlers then clashed at NXT Gold Rush on June 20, 2023, and while Breakker came out on the losing end of that match, he showed the world that he was ready to hit the main roster hard and make an impact after putting on the match of a lifetime.

Bringing Breakker up to the main roster and having him take out Rollins would set him up for a monster heel run and this initial feud, whether he came out on the winning end or the losing end, would cement his place as a future star on the main roster. Both men would walk away from this feud with some serious momentum, with Breakker making a statement and Rollins having a realistic challenger for his coveted title.

Not only that, given the quality of their first match together on the gold brand, these two clearly have some untapped chemistry that could be explored much better with the larger audience that comes with being on the main WWE roster.

4 Bron Breakker Vs. Austin Theory

The WWE United States Championship feels like a bit of an afterthought these days, especially with so much hype and TV time being given to the current longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, Gunther. Austin Theory is the current US Champion, and he has held the belt longer than anyone else in the past decade, but that could largely come down to the WWE clearly not having any clue as to what to do with Theory and the championship that he holds. It's time to give the United States Championship some proper momentum.

Enter Bron Breakker. A huge way to kick off the rivalry is to have Breakker debut on SmackDown and instantly dethrone Theory for the title, setting the two up for a lengthy program. This would give the belt and the two men involved - Theory especially - some much-needed momentum going forward.

So far, while certainly a long reign, Theory's run with the title has been lackluster to put it lightly, with the handful of defenses he has made rarely being clean ones. A clean loss to Breakker for the gold would serve as the foundation to the story Theory's character has thus far built and make both men look strong, as the charismatic Theory would obviously downplay his loss to perfection.

It should also be noted that both Breakker's father, Rick Steiner, and his uncle, Scott Steiner, have also held the United States championship back in the WCW days. The stars just align perfectly for the presently untapped storyline between Breakker and Theory on SmackDown.

3 Bron Breakker Vs. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is pretty much guaranteed to become a world champion in WWE, with him being a likely candidate to dethrone Roman Reigns, probably at a big event like WrestleMania 40. It seems like the WWE Creative is just counting down the days towards Rhodes' big title win and filling in the gaps with various feuds and stories to develop his character on the journey. The second-generation showdown is a tried and tested feud that almost always works and for this reason, Bron Breakker Vs. Cody Rhodes as a feud makes this list.

Cody Rhodes Vs. Bron Breakker is just believable as a feud. Breakker has improved so much in his two-year stint with NXT and his main roster call-up is definitely imminent. Cody is one of the best all-around workers in the business today. Even if Breakker was to come in a bit green, as the call-up process from NXT to the main roster is a huge difference, Cody would help mask that and both men would move on from the feud looking like stars.

2 Bron Breakker Vs. Brock Lesnar

Two talented amateur wrestlers, two hard-hitting, smash-mouth pro wrestling styles, and two believable, larger-than-life athletes beating the spit out of each other and destroying each other with high-impact maneuvers. That is what you would get if Brock Lesnar was to meet in the ring with Bron Breakker, and that is money.

A glance back into the past to look at Brock Lesnar's legendary matches with Kurt Angle will prove that "The Beast" can go with the best of them when he needs to, and a more recent look at his match with Kofi Kingston will showcase his unstoppable side. Combine the two and look into NXT, and you will find Bron Breakker, who has the total package deal to realistically become the next Brock Lesnar in the years to come.

While this potential feud may be a year or two down the line into Breakker's main roster run, these two will put on some absolute slobberknockers when they finally clash in the ring. A program between Bron and Lesnar would work best in a long, drawn-out feud, possibly with Paul Heyman taking Breakker under his wing to help him prepare and serve as a mouthpiece. That would be the ultimate rub for the 25-year-old future world champion.

1 Bron Breakker Vs. Gunther

Meaty men slapping meat is a term coined by Big E. When it comes down to it, that is what pro wrestling is, and both of these boys can slap with the best of them. Breakker and Gunther have actually met in the ring before way back in 2022 when Breakker was having his second run of success with the NXT Championship. Gunther was his first opponent and these two put on an absolute clinic in smash-mouth wrestling with "this is awesome" chants echoing throughout the arena. Not only was this on free TV, it was in the development brand, NXT!

Imagine how this could go down on the main roster with a much bigger audience, not to mention, with both men being much more experienced these days. Breakker came out as the victor back then, but right now, Gunther is on an unstoppable streak on the main roster with the Intercontinental Championship firmly around his waist.

A lengthy feud between these two with a proper build-up would truly be a sight to behold, and a re-match between these two behemoths would not be one to miss.