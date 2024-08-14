Highlights Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix impressed in his preseason debut with 125 yards and a touchdown.

The decision of whether to start Nix is crucial; rushing his development could hurt his growth.

Nix needs time to adjust to "big boy football" against NFL defenses; rushing him could harm his confidence.

Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix impressed in his preseason debut against the Indianapolis Colts . Nix finished the game with 125 yards and a touchdown from an impressive 15 completions on 21 throws.

After his strong preseason debut, Nix is set to start in Week 2, and is taking the majority of first-team reps in practice, per Zac Stevens of the DNVR.

Nix was selected 12th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft , so it's not hard to believe that so many Broncos fans want him to take the reins.

The NFL is never that easy, and to judge a player from one start is the ultimate knee-jerk reaction that could set the entire franchise back. Nix looked great, but the Broncos have a difficult decision: start Nix or let him learn behind a veteran.

That decision should be simple: give Nix time, but impatience is the cause that has sunk so many quarterback development ships throughout the history of the NFL.

Starting Nix Week 1 should have skeptics and fans saying, "Hold your horses, Denver."

Bo Nix Can Be Great Down For The Broncos—At The Right Time

Nix looked great in his preseason debut, but it's important to note that it was against the Colts' second-string defense.

Game speed against veterans will be a whole different animal. Just because Nix is 24 years old doesn't mean he is fully prepared for the speed of the game for professional football.

He has the arm talent to be a starter in the NFL, but rushing his development on a team far from Super Bowl contenders would be a huge knock to his growth. Any bad habits he brings during his rookie season will be hard to break in future seasons. Regression is a real thing, and it could happen at the first snap.

The best example is his new teammate, quarterback, and former New York Jets , Zach Wilson . Wilson was the No. 2 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, and throwing him into the deep end was a huge mistake. He was at the helm of a 3-10 Jets team, and the worse his numbers were, the less the team trusted him.

At the beginning of the season, some softball opponents are on the calendar for Denver, but the defenses are nothing to sneeze at. All six of their first opponents on the 2024 schedule ranked in the top half of the NFL in sacks last season.

Denver Broncos 2024 Schedule (First Eight Weeks) Opponent Defensive Rank (Sacks) @Seattle Seahawks 11th Pittsburgh Steelers 12th @Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9th @New York Jets 8th Las Vegas Raiders 15th Los Angeles Chargers 7th @New Orleans Saints 28th Carolina Panthers 32nd

The disruptive defenses Nix would face would be a great experience, but it could set back his confidence if the surrounding offense isn't ready to support him.

The Broncos' offensive line actually performed very well last season, but there are still a lot of question marks about the skill position players, and if receivers can't get open, Nix might be hit a lot his rookie year.

Will Starting Bo Nix Too Soon Damage His Development?

A quarterback's confidence is a fragile thing, especially for a rookie.

The Broncos are having a true quarterback competition, so if Nix earns the job, it will be well-earned against two veterans like Jarrett Stidham and Wilson.

With five years of collegiate experience, Nix improved every year in college, starting at Auburn and continuing at Oregon. He was a worthy first-round pick, but he was still the sixth quarterback off the board for a reason.

Like most quarterbacks, his production went down when pressured or forced to improvise in college. This is the NFL, where everyone is equally fast. Not everything will be as telegraphed as college, so how will he react when things break down for him?

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Bo Nix finished his final season at Oregon with 45 touchdowns and three interceptions.

College stats don't translate to the NFL game, but all the qualities of a franchise QB are there, which is why the development shouldn't be rushed just because he flashed against some bench players.

It's an exciting time for any team when they believe they have "the guy," but head coach Sean Payton should feel comfortable with his job security to allow time for the team to grow around his developing quarterback.

Nix could easily contribute in his rookie year and become one of the many first-round rookies, like Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud , to succeed in their debut season. But is the upside worth the risk?

Week 2 of the preseason will determine if he can handle playing against starting defenses.

