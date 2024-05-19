Highlights The Broncos and CourtlandSutton are not close to a contract extension.

Sutton has been working out in Florida, and has missed well over a dozen Broncos workouts.

Sutton is due $13.6 million this season.

As the 2024-25 NFL season quickly approaches, the Denver Broncos and wide receiver Courtland Sutton reportedly haven't made any "real progress" toward a contract extension, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Additionally, Mike Klis of 9News in Denver also reported that Sutton isn't with the Broncos in camp right now. He's working out in Florida, which signals he's "sending a message to the team he'd like a reworked contract."

Related Report: Broncos Plan To Keep Courtland Sutton Despite Trade Rumors Denver is aiming to keep its WR1 in town as they undergo a rebuild.

Sutton and Broncos at an Impasse

Sutton has been the subject of trade rumors for months.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

To add to Klis' report, Sutton reportedly hasn't been at the team's first 16 offseason workout sessions as of May 13.

The workouts aren't voluntary, so Broncos general manager George Paton is seemingly not worried.

"I mean, it’s 100 percent voluntary. Sean has talked to Courtland; I’ve talked to Courtland. He’s in a good place, and I’ll just leave it at that."

Paton's comments above, however, were just before the draft, so now, the pressure could be on.

According to Spotrac, Sutton has earned nearly $68 million in his career after signing a four-year, $60.8 million deal in November 2021.

In Klis' report, he cited reasons why Sutton believes he deserves more money, including his 10 touchdowns last season.

His stats might have been better if not for four head coaches, five offensive coordinators, and nine starting quarterbacks over the last six seasons, and he's believed to be the leader of the locker room now with players like Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Josey Jewell and Lloyd Cushenberry III gone.

In 2023, Sutton had 59 catches on 90 targets for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Sutton had 10 touchdowns last season. Before that, he had 14 in his entire career.

Courtland Sutton's Career Stats Year Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs 2018 42 704 4 2019 72 1,112 6 2020 3 66 0 2021 58 776 2 2022 64 829 2 2023 59 772 10

Sutton's demand for a new contract comes after his former teammate, Jerry Jeudy, was traded to the Cleveland Browns and signed a three-year, $52 million deal or $17.3 million per year.

As for Sutton, he'll earn $13.6 million in 2024 and $14 million in 2025.

Another argument in Klis' report includes Darnell Mooney of the Atlanta Falcons and formerly of the Chicago Bears.

In 2024, Mooney will make $17.5 million, and he hasn't topped 40 catches, 500 yards, or two touchdowns in each of the past two seasons.

However, as mentioned, Sutton is signed for the next two seasons, so the Broncos can certainly stand their ground as he doesn't have a great leg to stand on in negotiations.

Sutton will head into 2024 with a second year of Sean Payton at the helm, and a new quarterback in Bo Nix, who the team drafted in the first-round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He'll be Nix's No. 1 wide receiver, so getting him back in the building will be vital for their chemistry to start developing.

Alternatively, the embattled receiver could be traded, which has been speculated on for months.

Sources:

Jeremy Fowler, ESPN

Mike Klis, 9News in Denver

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless otherwise noted.

All contract numbers are courtesy of Spotrac, unless otherwise noted.