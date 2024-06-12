Highlights After missing voluntary OTA's, Courtland Sutton is seeking a new contract before the season starts with the Broncos.

Sutton recently spoke during an interview about how he wants to get a deal done and remain in Denver for the entirety of his career.

Sutton's representatives and the Broncos are in a stalemate, but are eager to reach an agreement soon.

Denver Broncos' wide receiver, Courtland Sutton, signed a four-year, $60.8 million contract extension with the team back in November 2021. He has recently made it clear that he is seeking a new deal before the season starts, and isn't ruling out a holdout if the two sides can't reach an agreement.

Sutton's current contract has zero guaranteed money left on it, which is likely why he is desperately seeking a new extension. The Broncos' salary cap situation is a disaster after the whole Russell Wilson contract fiasco, so the team is most likely allocating their financial resources carefully.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: After releasing Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos are being forced to pay $85 million in dead cap money over the course of the next two seasons. Resulting in the largest dead cap hit for a team in NFL history.

Will the Broncos be able to get a deal done and keep their top receiver happy?

Sutton Has Openly Expressed His Desire to Remain in Denver

The Broncos receiver clarified that he is seeking a contract extension before the season

Sutton was recently asked in an interview about whether he would report to the start of the team's training camp without a new contract. (via Troy Renck)

"We’ll see. We’ll see what happens. Got a month to be able to get things situated. Hopefully things get situated, because as you all have heard, and I’ll continue to say: This is where I want to be. This is home. This is where I want to go hoist the Lombardi Trophy. This is the place where I want to be able to retire. This is place where I want to hopefully be able to put enough out once my career is done that I can hopefully be able to have a bid in the Bronco Ring of Honor. Those are all things that have to be earned."

Sutton seems adamant about staying in Denver, and that he would like to get things situated before the season starts. He was absent from the team's OTAs, which was most likely due to him sending the Broncos organization a message.

Sutton had ankle surgery this offseason after suffering an injury during the team's season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. He discussed how he and coach Sean Payton were in agreement on him staying in Florida during OTA's during his ankle rehabilitation process.

"Coach and I were on the same page of me being able to stay there and continue to get my ankle to where I needed to get to ultimately get ready for the season."

He also stated how his representatives and the team's front office are in a "stalemate" regarding contract negotiations.

"Obviously, it’s something that has been conversed about. My team and I have been in contact with the guys upstairs who handle all that stuff. We kind of have been going back and forth trying to find the best way to find a middle ground to the situation. We were in a stalemate in a sense. But I have confidence that the right thing will be done."

Both sides have expressed how they want to get a new deal done as soon as possible. It is just unclear what Sutton and his representatives are asking in terms of the price of a new contract. This ongoing situation is worth keeping an eye on, as an update should be available in the near future.

