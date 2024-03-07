Highlights The Denver Broncos will waive Justin Simmons, saving $14.5M in cap space.

Simmons is a top safety with 4 All-Pro nods.

Denver is facing tough salary cap choices post-Russell Wilson trade.

This year's free agent safety crop has gotten deeper over the last few days with the releases of Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, and Jordan Poyer.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapport, another name will now join the list, as the Denver Broncos plan on waiving Justin Simmons.

Simmons was set to cost $18.3 million against the cap this year, and the move saves the Broncos $14.5 million in cap space. The team will also take on a $3.8 million dead cap hit by waiving the star safety.

Simmons is one of the league's best safeties

The Broncos star is still at the top of his game

Things had to change for the Broncos after the Russell Wilson trade ended in failure. His record dead cap hit means that Denver will have to cut some very good players to become compliant. Simmons, who may have been Denver's best player, is a significant loss.

The safety has spent his entire eight-year career in Denver after being drafted out of Boston College in the third round of the 2016 Draft. He has made the Pro Bowl twice during his tenure and was named a Second-Team All-Pro four times, including in each of the last three seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Justin Simmons has been the best ball hawk in the league since he was drafted in 2016, with his 30 interceptions over that time ranking number one among safeties.

Simmons was again a terrific player for the Broncos during the 2023 season. The ball hawk picked off three passes and allowed a quarterback rating of 89.1 in coverage. Simmons also notched 70 tackles, a sack, and two tackles for loss.

Broncos still have tough choices ahead

Denver doesn't have a full complement of draft picks

With Wilson taking up so much cap space to not play—they are currently just over $5 million above the salary cap—Denver has to fill out its roster with low-cost players. They also don't have a full complement of draft picks, so that won't be an easy avenue to add depth.

The team will likely have to trade away high-salaried players if the right opporunity is presented. Other players dealt could include wide receiver Jerry Jeudy or tackle Garrett Bolles. There is also the possibility the team could trade down from the 12th pick to acquire more draft capital.

Simmons quickly becomes one of the very best players available on the free agent market. At only 30 years old, he is a veteran almost any team in the league could use. He should easily secure a lucrative multi-year contract.

