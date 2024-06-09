Highlights Franklin-Myers brings physicality to Denver's defense, addressing the run game issues from last season.

Franklin-Myers' effort and physicality could establish a new defensive identity for the team.

Sean Payton praised Franklin-Myers' consistency and relentless motor, citing his impressive stats.

One of the least talked about moves this offseason was the trade of defensive end John Franklin-Myers from the New York Jets to the Denver Broncos for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick.

This trade was made during the draft and was pretty much overlooked, but as OTAs have progressed, it has become obvious that Franklin-Myers is worth much more than what he was dealt for. Broncos head coach Sean Payton threw some praise for Franklin-Myers as far as what he's done in Broncos OTAs thus far, and the team is looking to take a step on defense.

Franklin-Myers' career high in sacks came back in 2021 when he registered six, but his strong suit really stems from defending the run. Perhaps a fresh start in Denver can take him to a level he has not reached before.

So far, he seems to be providing a spark to the team, and he could be Denver's missing piece, at least on the defensive side of the ball.

Franklin-Myers' Fit in Denver

Improving the defense's physicality in camp

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

As the defensive end is entering his seventh year in the league, Franklin-Myers continues to prove his effort and physicality in practice with the Broncos which is just what they want and need.

Coming off of last season, the team knew it had to improve on the defensive side of the ball, especially against the run, which ranked 30th in the league last year (137.1 yards per game), so the front office went out and made sure to address those issues with Franklin-Myers at defensive end.

Franklin-Myers is eager to prove to the Broncos how he can contribute.

"I play with an effort and physicality that people are not willing to match. It's just how I am and how I was designed. The challenge is to come here and continue to do that. I'm going to do that because that's just how I am built...I'm looking forward to going out there with them and playing physical. I talked to [the coaches] and understood what the assignment was, then I was on board."

The type of player that Franklin-Myers is will help establish a new identity on defense for the team, and it should enable them to take the next step overall. He seems ready for the challenge and willing to give his all for his new coaches and teammates which is all a team can ask of a player they hope will be what they were missing the past couple of seasons.

Coach's and General Manager's Impression

Franklin-Myers is getting high praise all around

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Of course, when a team trades for a player, the coach and general manager want to bolster the player's value as much as possible, but when it comes to Franklin-Myers, the compliments from the coaching staff and front office have a lot of merit.

Head coach Sean Payton described Franklin-Myers as a "very consistent player" looking at his statistics over the past couple of seasons and general manager, George Paton, pointed out his "relentless motor."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Franklin-Myers has not missed a game for three straight years, and for four straight years he has over 20 quarterback pressures each season.

The Broncos as a whole seem very fond of their new defensive end who has the stats, physicality, relentlessness, and toughness they were looking for. Denver is looking to have all hands on deck as minicamp opens this week, and they'll be looking for sparks on both sides of the ball.

Franklin-Myers still has time to get acclimated to the system and if he fits as well as expected, the Denver defense could see a major uptick this year.

Source: Jeff Legwold of ESPN

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference unless otherwise stated.